Read full article on original website
Related
Thanksgiving Day community meals
If you need somewhere to go on Thanksgiving, here's a list of community meals available Thursday.Faribault Community Thanksgiving DinnerEly Folk School Thanksgiving Potluck Fellowship Church's community Thanksgiving mealCommunity Thanksgiving dinner in NorthfieldNew Ulm community Thanksgiving dinnerCommunity Thanksgiving at Nordic BrewpubThanksgiving at the Mission 2022
macaronikid.com
Glam up the Holidays with Mary Kay
Glam up your holiday gift shopping or be ready to look your best with Mary Kay! We promise you will love these products!. Local Mom, Jessica, runs the FB group Beauty of the Mom Life! She is an avid Mary Kay user who enjoys sharing about and selling it throughout our community to make others feel beautiful! Check out the amazing Holiday Specials below! The last day to order for Christmas arrival is 12/15.
macaronikid.com
Introduce Kids to a Kindness Elf This Holiday Season (Free Printable!)
That is what this season is all about, right? So let's spread some kindness!. Consider a new tradition this holiday season: A Kindness Elf! The elf can help children complete an act of kindness every day. Want to introduce a Kindness Elf at your house? He can show up any...
Comments / 0