Read full article on original website
Related
Local Christmas tree farm preparing for busy weekend, feeling inflation impact
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pine Hill Farms in Evans City is opening on Friday. The owners are spending part of their Thanksgiving preparing for the big weekend ahead because they expect this year will be one of their busiest. ”We’ve received three times more calls this year than prior...
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
wtae.com
Uniontown Turkey Trot tradition continues on Thanksgiving
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Hundreds of people braved the chilly temperatures on Thanksgiving morning and took part in the annual Turkey Trot in Uniontown, Fayette County. The race began at 8:30 a.m. outside the Salvation Army worship and service center on West Fayette Street. Organizers say the event brings in...
No sleeping in for Bethel Park Turkey Trot participants
Not everyone sleeps in on holidays. Well before the sun rose Thanksgiving morning, volunteers started gathering around the Clifton Road entrance to the Montour Trail in Bethel Park, ready to help prepare for hundreds of fellow early risers. At 7:30, they were off and running. Or walking. Or watching and...
cranberryeagle.com
Black Friday shopping lacks long line
The long lines out the door in the early morning of Black Friday might be a thing of the past due to online shopping and the crunch of inflation, according to local retail workers and customers. Shannon Prunty, assistant manager at Dunham’s Sports in Butler, said she started her shift...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
12 properties set to be demolished in Westmoreland County, with sights set on many more
Leaders in Jeannette have ordered 12 properties to be demolished after the city determined them to be a threat to public safety. The 12 homes on the list plus eight already approved for demolition are all
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
Unleaded 88 gas still $1.99 at Sheetz, but is it safe for your car?
All Sheetz convenience stores are offering gasoline for only $1.99 a gallon, but there is a catch. The blend of gas on sale is unleaded 88. Triple-A spokesperson Jim Garrity says not every car takes it.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New business brewing in Blawnox
A new java spot is coming to Blawnox. Black Canary Coffeehouse, located in Springdale, is expanding with a second location at 276 Freeport Road. The flagship coffee and ice cream shop opened in 2021 in Springdale and is located at 636 Pittsburgh St. Co-owners Julie Kahlbaugh and Rodney Burrell said...
Shop with a Cop fundraisers in Unity, Latrobe sustain annual effort for children in need
State Trooper Steve Limani is braving Black Friday crowds at the Unity Walmart in an effort to raise money for children in need who will get to participate in Shop with a Cop next month. He’s planning to be outside the store along Route 30 from 10 a.m. to 2...
wtae.com
As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
butlerradio.com
Butler County Tourism Beginning ’30 Days Of Giveaways’
The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau is bringing back a popular giveaway contest this holiday season. 30 Days of Giveaways officially kicks off this Friday. The online campaign offers more than $4,000 worth of prizes donated by local tourism partners. Gifts range from golf passes, spa services, art classes,...
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days. According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.
butlerradio.com
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Downtown’s Butcher and the Rye Temporarily Returns As Apres Ski Bar
If you want to experience a wintry getaway minus the bitter cold, visit Butcher and the Rye Downtown. Temporarily closed since December 2020 due to the pandemic, Butcher and the Rye will reopen Friday, Dec. 2 as Apres Ski Bar. The bar, located at 212 Sixth St., is scheduled to operate from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at least through March 2023.
1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Allegheny County
McCANDLESS, Pa. — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were dispatched to North Park Lounge on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless at around 12:34 p.m. Multiple cars also appeared to have been hit during the accident. A portion of a...
Comments / 1