Washington County, PA

wtae.com

Uniontown Turkey Trot tradition continues on Thanksgiving

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Hundreds of people braved the chilly temperatures on Thanksgiving morning and took part in the annual Turkey Trot in Uniontown, Fayette County. The race began at 8:30 a.m. outside the Salvation Army worship and service center on West Fayette Street. Organizers say the event brings in...
UNIONTOWN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Black Friday shopping lacks long line

The long lines out the door in the early morning of Black Friday might be a thing of the past due to online shopping and the crunch of inflation, according to local retail workers and customers. Shannon Prunty, assistant manager at Dunham’s Sports in Butler, said she started her shift...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New business brewing in Blawnox

A new java spot is coming to Blawnox. Black Canary Coffeehouse, located in Springdale, is expanding with a second location at 276 Freeport Road. The flagship coffee and ice cream shop opened in 2021 in Springdale and is located at 636 Pittsburgh St. Co-owners Julie Kahlbaugh and Rodney Burrell said...
BLAWNOX, PA
wtae.com

As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler County Tourism Beginning ’30 Days Of Giveaways’

The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau is bringing back a popular giveaway contest this holiday season. 30 Days of Giveaways officially kicks off this Friday. The online campaign offers more than $4,000 worth of prizes donated by local tourism partners. Gifts range from golf passes, spa services, art classes,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Downtown’s Butcher and the Rye Temporarily Returns As Apres Ski Bar

If you want to experience a wintry getaway minus the bitter cold, visit Butcher and the Rye Downtown. Temporarily closed since December 2020 due to the pandemic, Butcher and the Rye will reopen Friday, Dec. 2 as Apres Ski Bar. The bar, located at 212 Sixth St., is scheduled to operate from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at least through March 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA

