FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Related
goshockers.com
MBB Preview: Tarleton State (Nov. 26)
TARLETON STATE (3-2) at WICHITA STATE (3-2) Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 3 p.m. CT. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/Listen) Series: WSU leads 1-0; Last: Nov. 16, 2021 in Wichita (WSU, 65-51) TICKETS:. Fans can purchase tickets online at goshockers.com/Tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267), or in person at the...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Fall the Wichita State in Season Final
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis (18-15, 8-12 AAC) fell to Wichita State (18-12,13-6 AAC) on Friday afternoon. The Shockers won the match 3-1 (25-21,25-21,25-27,25-16). Wichita State took the 2-0 advantage over the Tigers. Errors by Memphis were the difference make during the first set and the offensive attack was unable to stay consistent in the second.
kmuw.org
Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police
After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
Wichita man dies in Washington plane crash
David Newton, 67 of Wichita; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle, Washington; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor, Washington and Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy Washington died in the crash on Fri., November 18.
Wichita BBQ joints busy smoking turkeys for Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, our thoughts turn to the traditional meal and the main dish. Most folks still prefer the dry, oven-roasted turkey. Many others prefer a tender, juicy, smoked turkey, and they're willing to pay for one.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Amazing Rake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
New employer plans to hire 500 workers ahead of July opening in east Wichita
Scheels, a national sporting goods and entertainment chain, has opened a career center at the Garvey Center and started interviewing prospective employees.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
wichitabyeb.com
What we know about Gladiator’s Arcade and Pizzeria
Minimal signage is now up for a restaurant called Gladiator’s Arcade and Pizzeria. Not much is known about the new restaurant opening at 1930 S. Oliver in the longtime Angelo’s space. The people I’ve been asking either don’t have any information to share or didn’t even know about...
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
KAKE TV
Police investigate south Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One woman is hurt after a south Wichita shooting at an apartment complex. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. on Nov.24 at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
thesfnews.com
Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
padailypost.com
Former employee arrested in Fleming’s shooting
Police arrested a suspect today (Nov. 22) in a drive-by shooting of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at the Stanford Shopping Center. Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was a former employee of the restaurant, and he had sent threatening text messages to a former supervisor “as a result of an interpersonal conflict,” police said.
WATCH: Dashcam footage shows arrest of man who allegedly abducted child in Wichita
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released the dashcam footage showing the arrest of the man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Wichita with a 6-year-old girl on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman pleads no contest in death of man found in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has pleaded no contest to her role in the homicide. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 22-year-old Ariana Cook entered the plea on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. She's scheduled to be sentenced on January 23.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
Guns, drugs and $10,000 in cash seized by Antioch police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after police found them with multiple handguns, narcotics and over $10,000 in cash on Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department. Officers and detectives with APD completed a search warrant at a home in Brentwood in connection to a drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. Detectives […]
