Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Changing of the Guard
Peter Stern, a naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, has added newly licensed acupuncturist, Sheila O’Toole, to his Garberville practice. Patients have been receiving holistic treatment from Peter Stern and his staff in the quaint, butter-yellow stucco building on the corner of Cedar Street and Pine Lane for the last twenty-two years. From physical ailments to anxiety to detox, Stern uses eastern medicine to provide whole-body treatment.
mendofever.com
Local Trucking Company Agrees to Pay $71,967 Penalty After Three Crashes on Hwy 20 Result in Spills
Local company, Steve Wills Trucking and Logging LLC, had three major crashes on Hwy 20 between January of 2020 and December of 2021 which resulted in raw milk spilling into waterways. One of which resulted in the death of a driver. Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with the company.
North Coast Journal
'We Will Not Hide'
These past few difficult weeks bring tears to our veils. Our hearts are heavy with painful pulsing brought by violence. Hurting people brought hate and violence to our Oct. 23 Redwood Pride event at Jefferson Community Center, shouting at participants. Hurting people brought hate into our civic centers and continue to shout deeply misguided, privileged attacks into the echo chambers of the internet. We feel vulnerable because we are human. Human can be a very hard thing to be sometimes. We need each other because we are the mirrors for our own humanity. Even when the pain of it all feels like too much sometimes, we see you and you are loved. You, our beloved Dearly Queerlies, are who we are always looking for!
krcrtv.com
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
kymkemp.com
The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907
Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
kymkemp.com
Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving
Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
kymkemp.com
Fawn is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Fawn. I am a spayed female, tan Chihuahua – Smooth Coated....
kymkemp.com
41st Annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival at Redwood Acres
The 41st annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival will be held December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Redwood Acres in Eureka. The festival features over 100 booths of handmade gifts by North Coast artisans and craftspeople. Three buildings are decorated in a holiday theme with three stages of live holiday and dance entertainment that will showcase local musicians throughout all hours of the festival daily. Over 100 hours of live entertainment including Compost Mountain Boys, Julie Froblom & Friends, Kingfoot and Good Company. Local food will be available from Manzanilla Kitchen, Southside Mike’s BBQ, Fry Burger, Tacos El Gallo, Krazy Baker and Shotz Coffee. Beer, Wine & Spirits will be available from Arcata Rotary Noon and Friends of Redwood Acres.
kymkemp.com
BBQ Fundraiser at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department for Injured Tree-Falling Accident Victim
A BBQ Fundraising event will be held at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department on December 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Brian French, an eight-year volunteer at the Mad River – Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and his 11-year-old son. Brian was seriously injured when a tree he was cutting landed on him at the end of September, causing a severe brain bleed. Brian has pulled through, but the lasting effects of the brain injury are unknown at this time.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community
After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
kymkemp.com
Coastal Flooding Advisory for Humboldt Bay Today
High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to a half of foot of saltwater inundation of ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Areas typically impacted by coastal flooding include King Salmon, Jackson Ranch Road, and other low-lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Flooding may occur an hour or two before and after high tide is reached.
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
kymkemp.com
Single Vehicle Accident Near Korbel; Minor Injuries
A single vehicle traffic collision has been reported off near Korbel just before 11 a.m. on November 26. Blue Lake Fire, Arcata Fire and City Ambulance were requested to the scene of the accident located on Maple Creek Road approximately two miles past Korbel. The incident commander at the scene...
kymkemp.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman with Boxcutter, Says TCSO
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:30 pm, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report that a female in the area of Lewiston, CA had been stabbed. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies, medical and fire personnel responded to the area. Medical personnel began to treat the victim...
krcrtv.com
Late night multi-car crash on Broadway leaves one injured
EUREKA, Calif. — At least one person is in the hospital and multiple cars have been damaged after a collision on Broadway in Eureka. The collision reportedly occurred just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 24, at the intersection of West Henderson Street and Broadway Street near the In-N-Out. Members of Humboldt Bay Fire, the Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an apparent collision involving four cars. Southbound lanes of Broadway were blocked starting at Vigo Street as crews investigated the area.
Comments / 0