Excerpted from “Hacking Deficit Thinking” by Byron McClure and Kelsie Reed. Published by Times 10 Publications. By taking a strength-based approach to education, you can help your students develop their skills and talents to realize their full potential. Let’s help kids figure out what they’re good at and improve those areas. Let’s prioritize helping students build their strengths and practice using them daily. That will help them feel happier, experience more flow, and keep doing activities they enjoy — even when they have to do other activities they don’t like. Educators and even parents who use a strength-based approach will help children become more invested in their learning and more engaged in the classroom.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO