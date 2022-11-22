ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KQED

Using a strengths-based approach to help students realize their potential

Excerpted from “Hacking Deficit Thinking” by Byron McClure and Kelsie Reed. Published by Times 10 Publications. By taking a strength-based approach to education, you can help your students develop their skills and talents to realize their full potential. Let’s help kids figure out what they’re good at and improve those areas. Let’s prioritize helping students build their strengths and practice using them daily. That will help them feel happier, experience more flow, and keep doing activities they enjoy — even when they have to do other activities they don’t like. Educators and even parents who use a strength-based approach will help children become more invested in their learning and more engaged in the classroom.
MARYLAND STATE
VI TECHNO-HUB

Working Together to Overcome Community Challenges.Photo bywww.postermywall.com. The world we live in today is more connected than ever before. With the click of a button, we can communicate with anyone, anywhere in the world. This connectivity has led to a greater sense of community and a desire to work together to overcome challenges.
POPSUGAR

Experts Share How to Manifest the Partner of Your Dreams

It's easy to see why manifestation has become so mainstream: It promises to bring your ultimate desires to life. Using manifestation, you can attract anything you want — including that special someone. If you're wondering what rituals you can practice to attract romance, join the club. Plenty of people are curious about the same thing; there are nearly 15,000 Google searches for "how to manifest someone" every month.
brides.com

How to Initiate a Conversation About Couples Counseling

Bringing up a serious or emotional conversation within any relationship—romantic, platonic, or familial—isn't easy. Even more intimidating is broaching the topic of therapy or counseling with your partner. Despite the fact that therapy can be immensely helpful to both individuals and couples, there are still many stigmas around the concept, which can make it difficult for both partners to feel ready and willing to have a conversation about seeking professional help. If you're thinking about having this conversation with your spouse or partner, there are ways to bring it up so that everyone feels comfortable.
MedicalXpress

Changing feelings can boost creativity for conventional thinkers

Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
cohaitungchi.com

What Are The Top 10 Advantages of Technology and Disadvantages

The world is a handy place to stay in due to technological developments. There isn't any denying how they make lives higher and simpler, extra particularly within the fields of science, drugs, and training. So, on this article, I level out what are the 10 benefits of know-how and its...

