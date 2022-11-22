Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Memorial services announced for former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr.
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office has released details on the public visitation to honor the memory of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who died this week at the age of 88. According to Beshear’s office, Gov. Brown will lie in state at the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday, Nov. 29 […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKYT 27
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
WKYT 27
Funeral arrangements for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. announced
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. Brown passed away Tuesday at the age of 88. According to CNN, visitation will take place Tuesday, November 29, at the Kentucky Capitol rotunda where Brown will lie in state. His service will be 3 p.m. at the state Capitol building the following day.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: John Y. Brown Jr. inaugurated as Kentucky's 55th governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Remember John Y. Brown Jr., Kentucky's 55th governor. Brown was a Democrat and a successful businessman. He died on Nov. 21, 2022. In the player above, we're looking at the day he was sworn in to lead the state. It began with a parade that even included Muhammad Ali.
thunderboltradio.com
“Cram the Cruiser” Underway for Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police have launched their annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. State Police will have a cruiser parked in front of Post 1 Mayfield, located on US 45 in Hickory. Those wanting to donate have until until December 2nd to place non-perishable food items in the cruiser.
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
wymt.com
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
WHAS 11
Pot politics? Majority leaders blocking majority support over medical marijuana in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FRANKFORT—98.64%. That’s the percentage of Kentuckians surveyed online who support legalizing medical marijuana in the commonwealth, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. Despite the overwhelming vote of approval, leadership in the state Senate is balking at the whole idea. “No...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)
London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKYT 27
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
q95fm.net
Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio
A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
