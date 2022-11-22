ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKYT 27

‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Funeral arrangements for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. Brown passed away Tuesday at the age of 88. According to CNN, visitation will take place Tuesday, November 29, at the Kentucky Capitol rotunda where Brown will lie in state. His service will be 3 p.m. at the state Capitol building the following day.
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

“Cram the Cruiser” Underway for Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police have launched their annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. State Police will have a cruiser parked in front of Post 1 Mayfield, located on US 45 in Hickory. Those wanting to donate have until until December 2nd to place non-perishable food items in the cruiser.
HICKORY, KY
wymt.com

Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident

A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

16-year-old Lexington boy still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
BURNSIDE, KY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)

London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
LONDON, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
MOREHEAD, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio

A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
COLUMBUS, OH

