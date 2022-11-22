Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Singapore’s Matrixport eyes US$100 mln fundraiser at US$1.5 bln valuation
Singapore-based crypto lender Matrixport hopes to raise US$100 million at a valuation of US$1.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. Matrixport has “commitments from lead investors for US$50 million” and is still looking for investors for the remaining amount, the Bloomberg report said. In August...
forkast.news
S.Korean Wemade’s stock falls 30% after exchanges announce WEMIX token delisting; CEO blames Upbit exchange
South Korea’s leading blockchain game developer Wemade’s shares tumbled on Friday after the country’s four largest digital asset exchanges – Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit – announced Thursday that its symbolic crypto token WEMIX will be delisted from the exchanges. Wemade shares fell 29.89% on...
forkast.news
Sam Bankman-Fried could face decades in jail if convicted of law violations in FTX collapse, lawyers say
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former chief executive officer of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, could face more than 20 years in prison depending on the scale of potential legal violations related to the collapse of FTX and if he is convicted, two lawyers told Forkast. Multiple U.S. state agencies, including the...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs
Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP was the biggest winner ahead of deadlines for filing briefs in the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs Inc. Ripple’s payment network is powered by XRP.
forkast.news
Singapore police say they are investigating crypto lender Hodlnaut on fraud allegations
Singapore’s white-collar crime unit is investigating Hodlnaut, a local cryptocurrency lender under court protection from creditors, on allegations of fraud, according to a statement on the website of the Singapore police dated Nov. 23. Fast facts. The police Commercial Affairs Department that handles white-collar crime said they received multiple...
forkast.news
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says he should have tweeted sooner about FTX woes
The chief executive officer of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Global Inc., Changpeng Zhao, regrets not sending earlier a tweet that contributed to the collapse of Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX, he said in a live interview on Bloomberg TV on Thursday. See related article: CZ vs. SBF tweet...
forkast.news
MetaMask says “we changed nothing” in response to criticism update collects more user data
ConsenSys, which operates the popular cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, said an update to the wallet has made no change to the data the platform collects from its users, only the wording had changed. The statement came in reaction to online critics who said the company had expanded its collection of personal data.
Comments / 0