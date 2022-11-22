ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Singapore’s Matrixport eyes US$100 mln fundraiser at US$1.5 bln valuation

Singapore-based crypto lender Matrixport hopes to raise US$100 million at a valuation of US$1.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. Matrixport has “commitments from lead investors for US$50 million” and is still looking for investors for the remaining amount, the Bloomberg report said. In August...
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs

Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP was the biggest winner ahead of deadlines for filing briefs in the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs Inc. Ripple’s payment network is powered by XRP.
Singapore police say they are investigating crypto lender Hodlnaut on fraud allegations

Singapore’s white-collar crime unit is investigating Hodlnaut, a local cryptocurrency lender under court protection from creditors, on allegations of fraud, according to a statement on the website of the Singapore police dated Nov. 23. Fast facts. The police Commercial Affairs Department that handles white-collar crime said they received multiple...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says he should have tweeted sooner about FTX woes

The chief executive officer of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Global Inc., Changpeng Zhao, regrets not sending earlier a tweet that contributed to the collapse of Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX, he said in a live interview on Bloomberg TV on Thursday. See related article: CZ vs. SBF tweet...

