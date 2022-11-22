Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
The Troy Resilience Project holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony.Raj GuleriaTroy, AL
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Cohoes Marketplace features soup and Christmas items.Raj GuleriaCohoes, NY
WNYT
Weavers’ Guild Show returns to Troy
You might be able to find a unique gift at the Hudson Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show. The sale runs through Monday at Pat’s Barn in Troy. There are two full floors of all kinds of woven goods, including rugs, blankets, and scarves. There are more than 125 items...
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
WNYT
Parachuting Santa returns to Ballston Spa
This Ballston Spa Santa wasn’t traveling by sleigh today. This afternoon, Santa Claus and three of his elves parachuted from a plane to the Ellms’ Christmas Tree Farm. He was greeted by a crowd of children that rushed him as soon as he landed. The farm has been...
PHOTOS: Metropolitan Church serves community
The Metropolitan Church hosted a Thanksgiving basket gifting this year providing Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church provided over 600 families with food for the giving holiday.
WNYT
Cohoes hosts small business and soup stroll Saturday
Cohoes has its own version of small business Saturday. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at Canal Square Park on Remsen Street. The event also pairs with the city’s second annual soup stroll. 14 different restaurants are welcoming people in to enjoy soup this holiday season. The event...
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
WNYT
Watervliet hosting tree lighting ceremony
Watervliet is also holding its tree lighting ceremony tonight. It’s at Veterans Park beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include horse drawn wagon rides, music, food, drinks, and, off course Santa Claus. The city will be following its tradition of giving out a city ornament to residents that...
WNYT
Capital City Rescue Mission serves around 1,500 people on Thanksgiving
For those that had nowhere to turn this Thanksgiving, the Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany offered a free sit-down meal. Around 1,500 people were served. Director Perry Jones tells NewsChannel 13 homeless numbers are up, and people are struggling in the community. The dinner started at noon Thursday and...
DA gets restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials
Citing concerns for and maintaining the "the integrity of the ongoing investigation" into an officer involved shooting, the Saratoga County District Attorney told NEWS10's Anya Tucker that she has obtained a temporary restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials who have been openly talking about the case.
Multiple agencies respond to Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday.
WNYT
Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail
Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
WNYT
MiSci hosting annual Model Trains Show in Schenectady
The annual Model Train Show is chugging into town in Schenectady’s Museum of Innovation and Science. The exhibit features four tracks that run through scenes of amusement parks and a town called “Plasticville.”. The show explores how trains changed the transportation industry and impacted the growth of the...
WNYT
Thanksgiving meal preps take on extra meaning at Schenectady women’s shelter
Thanksgiving is about much more than food for Angela Williams. She’s thankful for the opportunity to help women who are sometimes going through the worst times in their lives. Williams is the director of the Family Life Center at the City Mission in Schenectady. The women who live there...
Cohoes holding its second annual Soup Stroll
The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
WNYT
Waterford hosts annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony
Waterford is getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday night. The annual Christmas parade will step off at 6 p.m. from 7th street, ending at Soldiers and Sailors Park. After the parade, a tree lighting ceremony will be held. Santa Claus will be making a special appearance.
Homicide in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
Three Adams families without home after Thanksgiving fire
Three families in Adam are without a home Thursday morning following a multi-family house fire.
Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911
A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
