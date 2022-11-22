ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

WNYT

Weavers’ Guild Show returns to Troy

You might be able to find a unique gift at the Hudson Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show. The sale runs through Monday at Pat’s Barn in Troy. There are two full floors of all kinds of woven goods, including rugs, blankets, and scarves. There are more than 125 items...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Parachuting Santa returns to Ballston Spa

This Ballston Spa Santa wasn’t traveling by sleigh today. This afternoon, Santa Claus and three of his elves parachuted from a plane to the Ellms’ Christmas Tree Farm. He was greeted by a crowd of children that rushed him as soon as he landed. The farm has been...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Cohoes hosts small business and soup stroll Saturday

Cohoes has its own version of small business Saturday. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at Canal Square Park on Remsen Street. The event also pairs with the city’s second annual soup stroll. 14 different restaurants are welcoming people in to enjoy soup this holiday season. The event...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Watervliet hosting tree lighting ceremony

Watervliet is also holding its tree lighting ceremony tonight. It’s at Veterans Park beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include horse drawn wagon rides, music, food, drinks, and, off course Santa Claus. The city will be following its tradition of giving out a city ornament to residents that...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Capital City Rescue Mission serves around 1,500 people on Thanksgiving

For those that had nowhere to turn this Thanksgiving, the Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany offered a free sit-down meal. Around 1,500 people were served. Director Perry Jones tells NewsChannel 13 homeless numbers are up, and people are struggling in the community. The dinner started at noon Thursday and...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail

Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

MiSci hosting annual Model Trains Show in Schenectady

The annual Model Train Show is chugging into town in Schenectady’s Museum of Innovation and Science. The exhibit features four tracks that run through scenes of amusement parks and a town called “Plasticville.”. The show explores how trains changed the transportation industry and impacted the growth of the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Homicide in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911

A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA

