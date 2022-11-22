Read full article on original website
Carroll’s dream season ends with loss in title game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll became the first-ever team from the Fort Wayne area to advance to the 6A state title game, but the Chargers would not be able to bring home the championship as CHS fell to Center Grove 35-9 on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Carroll finishes the year 13-1 overall, suffering […]
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 6 IU women’s basketball beats Auburn, but at what cost?
In what appeared to be a corporate ballroom with a basketball court dropped in at the Mirage in Las Vegas, No. 6 Indiana defeated Auburn 96-81 to improve to 6-0 on the season. But the win was overshadowed by what took place in the game’s opening minutes. Fifth-year guard...
Support grows for Greenwood teen who collapsed during a basketball practice
Support continues to grow for a greenwood teenager who collapsed during basketball practice last week.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Businesses Make It To Final Four In Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney
INDIANAPOLIS — The semifinalists are set for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament, which kicked off earlier this month with 54 companies representing 43 communities. The final four competitors are:. • Hiker Trailers in Columbus with a custom teardrop camping...
WISH-TV
Much-needed rain heading this way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Heavy showers sneak in early Sunday across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms possible overnight into early Sunday–otherwise, ideal weather for the rest of the weekend! Monday at a glance Circle of Lights Indianapolis Forecast It’s that time of the year again! The circle will be lit later on tonight to kick off the Christmas season. Luckily, we won’t freeze like we did in years […]
Fox 59
Rain & shine expected this weekend: How to plan for outdoor activities
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a busy weekend across Central Indiana and one that features both pleasant and wet weather. Let’s time things out and get you ready for all of your outdoors plans. Super Saturday weather. If you can’t tell from the title, Saturday is going to be...
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
ballstatedailynews.com
The history of the people behind the name of Muncie and Delaware County
Chief Munsee never existed. Despite the legend of a powerful Native American chief roaming the area that would become Muncie being ingrained in the local culture, nothing has been found to confirm the existence of the chief. The statue purported to be the fictitious chief located at the split between...
Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
WISH-TV
All lanes of SB I-69 closed near Anderson due to semi crash
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving a semitruck has closed all lanes of southbound I-69 in Madison County. Police have blocked the interstate between State Road 32 and Rangeline Road, which is approximately 1 mile north of Anderson. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to into...
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
WHAS 11
Indiana man sentenced to 50 years for killing neighbor
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man will serve 50 years for the 2020 murder of a man in a Muncie home. A judge handed down the sentence against Chase Adams for murder, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief. A jury found him guilty in April. Adams was on trial...
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
