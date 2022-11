(Iowa) -- Iowa-based clothing shop RAYGUN is announcing a collaboration with news satire site The Onion. RAYGUN says it will continue to produce t-shirts with satirical local slogans but will also expand to include merchandise with national appeal. The new merchandise can be found at RAYGUN's five Iowa locations, in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Iowa City, and Davenport.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO