Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard didn't speak for 10 years after 1989 WWF departure
On the latest "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson referenced The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989. Anderson and tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave their notice to WWE in 1989 as they were going back to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW when they found out he failed a drug test. Arn talked about not talking to Blanchard for the next 10 years:
