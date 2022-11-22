Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waovam.com
GSH Hosting Event for Parkinson’s Patients and Caregivers
Good Samaritan Hospital reminds everyone of a special Parkinson’s educational event Friday, December 16th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. . Good Samaritan has partnered with the Indiana Parkinson Foundation and Supernus Pharmaceuticals to provide this educational event. . This event...
waovam.com
Joyce Kennedy, 92, Washington
Aged 92, passed from this life in Washington, Indiana on November 19, 2022. She was born in 1930 in Tell City, Indiana to Lockett Moss and Frances Arnett Moss. She graduated from Central High School in 1948. She is survived by two sons, Ronald of Texas and Randy of Pennsylvania...
waovam.com
Mesmer Wishes Everyone A Happy Thanksgiving
Today is Thanksgiving– and everyone is hoped to have a joyous celebration throughout the day. One of those making that wish is Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer. Messmer reminds everyone of the first official declaration of Thanksgiving in America…. MESSMER :12 oq … BENEFICENT FATHER. Messmer alsoreminds evereyone...
waovam.com
ISP Troopers Announce Results of Friday Saturation Patrols in SW Indiana
Indiana State Police officials have announced the results of Friday Evening’s Saturation Patrols throughout Southwestern Indiana. Troopers were focusing on dangerous and impaired drivers along US-41 in Knox, Gibson, and Vanderburgh Counties. Troopers issued 62 traffic citations and 76 warnings, mainly for speeding. Knox County Sheriff’s Officials also participated...
waovam.com
Local Sports Recap for Thursday
Joel Sanders poured in 22 points, Darrius Hill added 12, and Wade Hall chipped in 11, but the Vincennes Lincoln Alices fell in their season opening match up with the Pike Central Chargers 64-62. South Knox Spartans start their season 1-0 after a 63-47 win on the road at Sullivan....
waovam.com
Daviess County Arrests
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 35-year-old Sean Monroe for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. Monroe is being held without bond. Daviess County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 23-year-old Louis Johnson for domestic battery and intimidation. Johnson is being held without bond....
waovam.com
Knox County Arrests from Wednesday
Vincennes City Police arrested a woman Wednesday Evening for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. At 7:25 PM, officials report Ashley Burton was booked into the jail on the charge. Bail has been set at 4-thousand dollars. Meanwhile, just after midnight Wednesday, Indiana State Police arrested 47-year-old Lester Rhoads for...
waovam.com
VPD Arrests Wanted Man for Domestic Battery Warrant
Vincennes City Police were called to a Vincennes residence in reference to a domestic disturbance that allegedly took place in December of 2021 according to Indiana’s MyCase system. Judge Gara Lee issued the warrant on November 17th and officers located 44 year old Carl Leonard. Leonard faces charges of...
waovam.com
No Parking on Main Street in Washington December 3rd
The City of Washington has announced that parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Highway 57 east to N.E. 7th Street and from Highway 57 west to Meridian Street during the hours of 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd to allow for safety during the 2022 Christmas Parade.
waovam.com
Government Offices Closed Through Monday
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed today and tomorrow for Thanksgiving. Also, All Washington city offices and departments will be closed today and tomorrow for Thanksgiving. The recycling center will also be closed through Saturday. Residents with trash pickup on Friday are asked to have their trash ready...
waovam.com
Knox County Commissioners Issue Burn Ban Until Further Notice
The Knox County Commissioners have issued a burn ban effective immediately for Knox County. According to Commissioner President, Kellie Streeter, Fire Departments throughout Knox County have been called to over 15 grass fires as well as wooded area fires plus 3 structure fires with two of those resulting in a total loss.
Comments / 0