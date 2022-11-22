Read full article on original website
"I've never beat Federer but Djokovic made me most uncomfortable" - says David Ferrer
Former world number four David Ferrer named Novak Djokovic as the player toughest to face despite going winless against Federer. David Ferrer lost 17 times in his career to Roger Federer, but he did win a few matches against Novak Djokovic. Ferrer, who has consistently believed that Djokovic causes him the most discomfort on the court, has managed five victories in 21 matches against Novak.
"Never compare him to Nadal, Federer, Djokovic" - Wilander on Alcaraz
Mats Wilander has said that World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz should not be compared with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic, because of the strange circumstances that resulted in him rising to the summit of the rankings. Alcaraz had a superb breakthrough season, winning two Masters 1000 titles and...
Wilander gives own take on GOAT debate: "Roger pushed the boundaries, then Rafa pushed him before Novak came on stage to spoil the party"
Mats Wilander gave his take on the GOAT debate in a recent talk with Eurosport explaining the significance of each player. The tennis world was very spoiled with the arrival of Roger Federer and his tremendous tennis play. Not long after that, we got another incredible player as Nadal threw his name into the mix. Then came Novak Djokovic adding a new dimension to the whole thing with Andy Murray handing out the finishing touch albeit a clear level below the big three.
"He's one of the, if not the best, Davis Cup players ever": Cilic believes Nadal presence could've affected Davis Cup tie outcome
Marin Cilic knows that Nadal's presence for Spain would have altered the outcome of the tie as the Spaniard is one of the best players in the history of the competition. Nadal led Spain to the trophy in the Davis Cup and at this stage of his career doesn't anticipate to play much anymore. He told the federation earlier this year that he won't play but left the door open for a return in the future.
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf connection leads to harsh reality that will catch Tiger Woods’ attention
“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Shakira, Gerard Piqué, and his parents attend their son Milan’s soccer game
Shakira has full custody of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons, Milan,9, and Sasha,7, but that doesn’t mean the soccer player is going to stop seeing them. Over the weekend, the former couple attended Milan’s soccer game in the final of the “Catalonia Cup.” ...
REVEALED: How much money Rory McIlroy has earned in 2022
So no major for Rory McIlroy in 2022 but the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has made quite simply a ridiculous amount of money. McIlroy finished the year as the World No.1 after a remarkably consistent season that was dominated by the off-course drama emanating from Greg Norman and LIV Golf. Despite...
Soccer-Mbappe has to understand Messi and Neymar are bigger than him, says Alves
Nov 24 (Reuters) - France striker Kylian Mbappe is yet to understand that his Paris St Germain team mates Lionel Messi and Neymar are bigger players than him, Brazil defender Dani Alves said, as he urged the 23-year-old to make the most of their time together.
Team USA captain Mardy Fish explains Rajeev Ram absence at Davis Cup: "Putting a team together isn't as simple as just taking a player that's ranked high"
Mardy Fish caught a lot of heat following the US elimination from the Davis Cup as the crucial doubles tie was lost easily. One notable absence from the team was doubles specialist Rajeev Ram who recently won the ATP Doubles trophy with Joe Salisbury. They were the best and if not the best then second-best team all year long in doubles.
Novak Djokovic 'heavy favourite' to win Australian Open 2023, claims former ATP star
Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the Australian Open in 2023 after being denied the chance to compete in the tournament this year, according to former ATP star and 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion Todd Woodbridge. Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic was prohibitted from defending his title earlier this...
Australia into first Davis Cup final in 19 years as Lleyton Hewitt’s team defeat Croatia
Australia’s tennis men have defied all the odds with a makeshift doubles pairing steering them to victory over Croatia and into their first Davis Cup final in 19 years on a nerve-shredding evening in Malaga. After more heroics from Alex de Minaur had pulled Lleyton Hewitt’s team back from...
Wilander predicts Nadal's future: "I don't care about the fact that Rafa turns 40 in four years. I don't think it matters"
Rafael Nadal won two grand slams this year but he also came close to retirement so Mats Wilander gave his prediction on what will happen in the future. Rafael Nadal flirted with retirement earlier this year after winning Roland Garros and while he didn't do it, there will always be talk aboout him possibly talking away from the game. Wilander doesn't see it, especially if his foot doesn't bother him as much as it didn't in the past few weeks.
Lydia Ko’s massive season-earnings haul still falls short of this legend’s epic season
Last week was a pretty good one for Lydia Ko. The 25-year-old claimed her third LPGA Tour victory of the season, as well as a historic prize: the $2 million paycheck that came with it at the season-ending CME Championship. In addition to the sweet payday, Ko also took home...
Salas criticises Tursunov's comments on women's tennis: "These statements only do harm"
Valencia Open tournament director Ana Salas criticized Dmitry Tursunov for some interesting comments he made recently. The former Russian player emerged as one of the top coaches in the past year or two guiding several players some dramatic improvements. Anett Kontaveit went from a player struggling to stay in the top 30 to being ranked number two under his guidance and that earned him a chance to coach Raducanu.
"Doubles No. 1 or 100, he struggles against singles players ranked 1-8000": Tommy Paul on Rajeev Ram snub after Davis Cup exit
Tommy Paul posted a tweet explaining the Rajeev Ram Davis Cup snub which was problematic hence why it's now deleted. In a back-and-forth with fans, Paul posted a tweet that did not speak about Rajeev Ram in a positive way as a response to fans bashing him for his play in the doubles match against Italy. For context, Paul was selected alongside Sock to take on Fognini and Bolelli in the crucial doubles tie which the Italians won.
Jon Rahm might not be too pleased with Tiger Woods' OWGR if he wins in Albany
It's probably unlikely given what we've seen of Tiger Woods in 2022, but if he were to somehow win the Hero World Challenge he would jump more than 1,000 spots in the world rankings. This is according to the reliable golf stat account @VC606, who has already crunched the numbers.
“We’re definitely looking for that title this week but obviously every match is so tough” – Canada stays hungry for first Davis Cup title
Canada kept it’s hopes for its first ever Davis Cup title alive by scoring a come-from-behind win over Germany on Thursday to advance to the semi-finals. After Denis Shapovalov went down in a nail-biter to Jan-Lenard Struff, the Canadians bounced back thanks to a straight sets win by Felix Auger-Aliassime over Oscar Otte and a comeback three-set win in the decisive doubles encounter by Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil.
