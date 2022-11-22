Rafael Nadal won two grand slams this year but he also came close to retirement so Mats Wilander gave his prediction on what will happen in the future. Rafael Nadal flirted with retirement earlier this year after winning Roland Garros and while he didn't do it, there will always be talk aboout him possibly talking away from the game. Wilander doesn't see it, especially if his foot doesn't bother him as much as it didn't in the past few weeks.

