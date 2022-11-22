ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59

Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
France 24

EU ministers endorse new migrant plan after France-Italy tensions

European interior ministers welcomed Friday an EU plan to better coordinate the handling of migrant arrivals, after a furious row over a refugee rescue boat erupted between Italy and France. France has accused Italy of failing to respect the law of the sea by turning away the NGO vessel earlier...
The Hill

Top US health official: China’s ‘zero COVID strategy’ not realistic

White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha on Sunday indicated China’s “zero COVID” strategy is not realistic. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” anchor Martha Raddatz asked Jha about demonstrations in cities across China over the weekend protesting the strategy, which seeks to isolate and eliminate every COVID-19 case, leading to lockdowns for millions…
The Next Web

Startups, take note! These are the tech sectors the EU’s funding in 2023

On Tuesday, the European Council approved the EU’s general budget for 2023. This was agreed in negotiations with the European Parliament a week earlier. The two institutions have committed to a total budget of €186.6 billion next year — an increase of 1.1% compared to 2022. According...
voguebusiness.com

How Xiaohongshu is supercharging the co-creation economy in China

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Earlier this year, the Korean-American blogger Aimee Song, who has over 4.5 million Instagram followers, teamed up with the California-based multi-brand retailer Revolve to establish and promote her own clothing line, Song of Style. In June, Song also launched a line of home and lifestyle products co-created with Etsy sellers.
BBC

UK government scared of indyref, says SNP deputy leader

The UK government is "scared" of allowing a Scottish independence referendum because it knows it will lose, the SNP's deputy leader has said. Keith Brown made the claim after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a vote could not be held without consent from Westminster. Nicola Sturgeon has said...
TechCrunch

Google Cloud partners with Indian startup SuperGaming to offer gaming engine to developers

The cloud arm of the search giant said Thursday that as part of its partnership, it will offer the Pune-headquartered startup’s gaming engine to help developers worldwide to help them manage their live ops, matchmaking, player progression and data, analytics, server scaling and merchandising. These tools are designed to help firms maintain, optimize and scale their games.
US News and World Report

China Sentences Chinese-Canadian Star Kris Wu to 13 Years

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
CBS News

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an "unacceptable risk" to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will...
BBC

Newcastle leisure centre firm 'not cutting hours amid energy costs'

A leisure centre operator says it will not cut timetables in Newcastle despite reductions elsewhere over energy bills. Bosses at GLL, which operates under the Better Leisure brand, said this week it would temporarily reduce opening times at more than 200 venues across the UK. But timetable cuts from December...
The Associated Press

China’s Vanke Foundation presents fruitful green development achievements at COP27

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- China’s Vanke Foundation invited dozens of Chinese charitable organizations, institutes and industry associations to present the fruitful achievements of China’s green development at the recently concluded 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005204/en/ Wang Shi(L4), Chairman of Vanke Foundation, and other Chinese delegates called for joint action on climate change at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Next Web

The ESA backs European space tech — what will this mean for local startups?

It’s official. France, Germany and Italy, the three biggest contributors to the European Space Agency, have joined forces to compete with SpaceX. At a meeting this week, the ESA agreed to guarantee the future of the next-generation Ariane 6 and Vega-C rocket launcher systems. According to Stars and Stripes,...
Reuters

UAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs

ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - International Holding Company (IHC.AD) plans to sell 20% of its technology unit in an initial public offering next year, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the UAE's IHC is aiming for a first quarter IPO of Pure Health to raise more than $1 billion.
BBC

Brexit: Don't scrap EU rules, firms and unions say

Business groups and unions are urging the government not to go ahead with plans to ditch a wide range of EU laws, warning the move could cause "confusion and disruption" in the UK. In a joint letter, groups including the Institute of Directors and the Trades Union Congress called on...

