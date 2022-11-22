Read full article on original website
Related
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
1 Jaw-Dropping Chart Showcasing the Power of Share Buybacks
This company's buyback program is making a big difference.
US News and World Report
Global Regulators to Target Crypto Platforms After FTX Crash
LONDON (Reuters) - The crash of FTX exchange has injected greater urgency into regulating the crypto sector and targeting such 'conglomerate' platforms will be the focus for 2023, the new chair of global securities watchdog IOSCO said in an interview. Jean-Paul Servais said regulating crypto platforms could draw on principles...
UAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs
ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - International Holding Company (IHC.AD) plans to sell 20% of its technology unit in an initial public offering next year, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the UAE's IHC is aiming for a first quarter IPO of Pure Health to raise more than $1 billion.
US News and World Report
Postal Savings Bank of China to Provide $39 Billion of Property Sector Financing
BEIJING (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China has agreed to provide a total of 280 billion yuan ($39.17 billion) in financing to property companies including Vanke, Longfor and Country Garden, it said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 7.1479 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan...
TechCrunch
Early Light Ventures plots a second, $15M fund for software ‘underdogs’
Based in Baltimore, Early Light is still somewhat new to VC land with about four years and four exits under its belt, per Crunchbase. It largely funds startups that sell software to other businesses, like concert ticketer Seated, influencer marketing company ProductWind and telemedicine startup Citus Health. According to a...
US News and World Report
Shares Rise, U.S. Treasury Yields Drop as Fed Minutes Suggest Slower Rate Hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes. A "substantial majority" of Fed policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to...
Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
YSG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
US News and World Report
FTC Likely to File Lawsuit to Block Microsoft Bid for Activision -Politico
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft Corp's $69 billion takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. A lawsuit challenging the deal is not guaranteed, and the FTC's...
CNBC
Amid persistent inflation, cash-strapped consumers are tipping less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
US News and World Report
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
US News and World Report
Sweden's Big Interest Rate Hike Follows Other Central Banks
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s central bank followed other central banks in undertaking a big increase to its key interest rate to combat inflation, saying Thursday that high prices are undermining people's purchasing power and making it tough for households and companies to plan their finances. Riksbanken said the...
US News and World Report
Abu Dhabi Close to Unveiling New Economic Strategy - Economic Development Chairman
ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi is close to unveiling its overall new economic strategy, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said on Thursday. The new economic strategy is expected to lay out Abu Dhabi's objectives to diversify its economy and focus on...
UN agrees global tax rules resolution giving developing nations greater say
UN gains mandate for talks next year that could bring reforms to existing tax policy and new convention
US News and World Report
Oil Drops as Russian Price Cap Proposal Eases Concerns About Tight Supply
TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil declined on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the Group of Seven(G7) nations' proposed range for a price cap on Russian oil was higher than current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply. A greater-than-expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China added...
US News and World Report
Chevron's Venezuelan Oil Exports Will Not Profit State-Run PDVSA - Washington Source
HOUSTON (Reuters) - A U.S. license allowing Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production and export its oil will be designed to prevent the country's state-run oil firm PDVSA to profit from the sales, according to a person familiar with the matter. The largest U.S. oil company still operating in...
Canada's Alberta province forecasts C$12.3 billion budget surplus
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta on Thursday forecast a C$12.3 billion ($9.2 billion) budget surplus for the 2022/23 fiscal year, but warned economic risks are increasing as high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical unrest slow global activity.
US News and World Report
China's COVID Infections Hit Record as Economic Outlook Darkens
BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy. The resurgence of infections, nearly three years after the pandemic emerged in the central city...
US News and World Report
Bankers Pour Cold Water on Red Hot Coal
LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Comments / 0