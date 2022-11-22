Read full article on original website
Related
piedmontexedra.com
Thao declared winner of Oakland mayor race, vows ‘safer, more affordable, more just’ city
With the counting of ballots complete nearly two weeks after election day in a tight race that involved multiple rounds of ranked-choice tallies, Oakland finally has a new mayor. Sheng Thao released a statement late Monday upon the completion of ballot counting that declared her the winner. “It’s been a...
piedmontexedra.com
The road to recovery: SF leaders pledge to bring Union Square back to its former glory
A slew of San Francisco officials and business leaders toured around Union Square on Tuesday after releasing a strategic plan to restore the former downtown shopping destination into a bustling hub once again. The nonprofit Union Square Alliance — a collective of business owners in the neighborhood’s 27-block radius —...
piedmontexedra.com
Best Bets: Soulful songstresses, ‘Godfather,’ the Bard set to music, a dancin’ ‘Rabbit,’ and Fairyland puppets
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: Let’s get Crackin’! It’s not even December yet, but the annual holiday onslaught of Nutcracker productions...
piedmontexedra.com
Photos | A beautiful Turkey Trot morning
The warm, sunny morning saw over 1,900 registered runners and walkers turn out for Piedmont’s annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K. See more photos below. Walter Teitelbaum was this year’s winner, and Jessica Freeman took first place for the women’s division. The top ten runners in women’s and men’s each are listed below. See full results here.
piedmontexedra.com
19 Dormidera Avenue, Piedmont
$3,495,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 3,300 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner and Sarah Abel, Compass. Located in the heart of town, this inviting Brown-Shingle features spacious living and dining rooms, a glass-walled entryway, an updated kitchen with a family room, and an extra wide lot featuring a green lawn, brick patio, and fruit trees. With 3+ bedrooms up and loads of plus spaces throughout, this charming and light-filled home offers flexible and convenient living in a near-perfect location. Coveted K-12 schools are just a few blocks away.
Comments / 0