Grand Forks, ND

valleynewslive.com

Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Grand Forks House seat close enough for mandatory recount

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board met Wednesday to certify the results of Nov. 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. The mandatory recount for a House seat in District 43 in Grand Forks County will not...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

Bus Struck Tuesday in Hit & Run Collision

Police are investigating a hit and run accident reported Tuesday morning in Thief River Falls. Police say that a “small red car rear ended the bus and took off” from the scene at Kinney Avenue North and 3rd Street West. According to the report the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be “young girls”.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
kfgo.com

Driver arrested, passenger injured after vehicle pursuit and crash south of Fargo

CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.
FARGO, ND

