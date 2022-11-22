Read full article on original website
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
Some Disney employees were so shocked by CEO Bob Iger's return they suspected an email announcement was a scam
Bob Iger, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was reinstated as CEO by the Walt Disney Co. board as they showed ex-CEO Bob Chapek the door.
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek will reportedly walk away with at least $23 million
Bob Chapek was abruptly ousted over the weekend and replaced by Bob Iger, who led Disney for 15 years. But Chapek won't be leaving empty-handed.
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Here's How Much Bob Iger Is Getting Paid To Come Back To Disney
On November 20, The Walt Disney Co. announced that its CEO since February of 2020, Bob Chapek, would be stepping down. Taking his place as Disney CEO is his predecessor Bob Iger. Disney's board of directors came to the decision to replace Chapek with Iger, describing Iger as someone particularly suited to lead the company as it exists today. That said, Iger agreed to serve as CEO for a span of just two years, after which the current plan is to find a successor.
disneydining.com
Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot
A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
Bob Iger Is Already Making Big Changes At Disney, But There's One More Chapek Decision That Needs To Be Undone Now
Bob Iger has reversed one big decision of his predecessor, now let's see another.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announces plans for sweeping overhaul
Wall Street applauded Walt Disney Co.'s stunning move to replace CEO Bob Chapek five months after his contract was extended.
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase
While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Announces Kareem Daniel, a Lieutenant of Bob Chapek, Is Leaving Disney
With Bob Iger’s return as the Disney CEO, many are expecting a major shakeup when it comes to executives at The Walt Disney Company. Now, we’ve seen one of the first moves that Iger is making to adjust leadership and reshape the company into his own vision. According...
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Bob Iger needs to fix Disney's 'Star Wars' problem
Bob Iger promised a "slowdown" of "Star Wars" movies before he left Disney. Now that he's CEO again, it's time to get them back on the big screen.
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
CNBC
Bob Iger's stunning return as Disney CEO throws all of Bob Chapek's major decisions into question
Bob Iger has disapproved of several of Bob Chapek's changes to Disney despite hand-picking him as his successor in early 2020, sources have told CNBC. Disney shares have fallen more than 40% this year, including slumping on weak fiscal fourth-quarter results earlier this month. The biggest point of contention may...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
