Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
SFGate

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'

Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
MCALLEN, TX

