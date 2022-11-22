Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Democrat Overturns Election Result in Recount, Beats Republican by One Vote
In New Hampshire, Democrat Maxine Mosley was able to erase a 23-vote deficit to defeat Republican Larry Gagne for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
Dems Sue To Stop New Vote Count Of House Seat Flipped in Their Favor During Recount
CONCORD – Two Manchester Democrats are going to court to stop Secretary of State David Scanlan from further examining the ballots following the recount of a Manchester House of Representatives race that flipped one seat from red to blue. They argue there is only one recount allowed and Scanlan...
Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift
Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
WMDT.com
BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester
DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
SFGate
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
Trump rips Colorado, New Hampshire GOP candidates after losses for wavering loyalty on 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump criticized two GOP candidates for U.S. Senate who lost their midterm election bids on Tuesday night. Both Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea and New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Gen. Don Bolduc had either distanced themselves or openly attacked Trump for challenging the 2020 election results.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Here Are The Last 2 House Races We Are Waiting On
Republicans have secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives but their exact majority is still unknown.
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Who could be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if 80-year-old Biden bows out?
Several high-profile Democrats could run in 2024 if President Biden, who at 80 is the oldest serving commander-in-chief in history, opts to forgo re-election.
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
GOP conspiracy theorist who ran on claim that schools had kitty litters for children defeated in Senate bid
‘Definitely Not A Republican Wave’- Lindsey Graham On Midterm Elections. Maggie Hassan, the former New Hampshire governor who won her New Hampshire Senate seat by just over 1,000 votes six years ago, has defeated her Republican challenger and will return to the Senate for a second term next year.
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
