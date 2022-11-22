Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Trump Boasts That His Dad 'Fought For This Country.' Critics Say: What Now?!
Donald Trump's son received some blunt reminders about the former president on Twitter.
Corporate executives offer rosier business forecasts if politically aligned with a U.S. president
University of Kansas researchers assert partisan alignment of corporate CEOs and the U.S. president can lead to overly optimistic business assumptions. The post Corporate executives offer rosier business forecasts if politically aligned with a U.S. president appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Early voting begins in Georgia Senate runoff after state supreme court ruling
Court allows early voting on a Saturday as polling shows Democrat Raphael Warnock with a lead over Herschel Walker
Gen Z has earned a seat at the table
It’s clear that Generation Z has earned a seat at the table. We’ve led the social movements that have shaped our current politic climate and helped elect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris into office. Our growing political power is driven by our unique perspective on the future as we ask ourselves: What does the future hold?
Comments / 0