Pittsburgh, PA

hwy.co

The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet

You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments

Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...
CBS Pittsburgh

Strong voter turnout in Allegheny County and lower turnout in Philadelphia raises questions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite fewer registered voters, Allegheny County out-voted Philadelphia County in this year's general election.Voters in Allegheny County turned out to vote, while those in Philadelphia County were just so-so, which meant Allegheny outvoted its bigger brother by 67,000 votes."That is really going to translate into greater political influence," Democratic political strategist J.J. Balaban of Philadelphia said. "People around the state are paying attention to that sort of thing."Balaban said Allegheny County's strength helps in Democratic primaries but the surrounding counties have lost influence in Democratic contests. "The challenge is the whole Pittsburgh region as a whole has...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report

According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
SPRINGDALE, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI

Target 11 Investigates Glock switches

PITTSBURGH — It’s a small plastic or metal device known on the streets as a Glock switch. Attached to the end of a 9 mm Glock handgun, it converts the weapon from semiautomatic to fully automatic, like a machine gun. “Those conversion kits are a danger to law...
PITTSBURGH, PA

