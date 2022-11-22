Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Fight between teens results in shattered windows at Pa. business: report
A huge fight involving teenagers left a Pennsylvania salon with boarded-up windows. According to WPXI, Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh, told the news outlet that a fight in front of his business resulted in the front window being smashed. “It’s awful,” Cardamone...
Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days. According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh mayor dismisses last 5 members of Art Commission, a move members call highly unusual
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey already had two vacancies to fill on the city's Art Commission. But instead, he's dismissing all five remaining members. They got the call not from the mayor or his office, but from Planning Commission staff. Mayor talks about Art Commission move: Watch the...
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
wtae.com
As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
Windows of downtown Pittsburgh business shattered during fight between teens
PITTSBURGH — A downtown salon was left with a boarded-up window following a fight involving teenagers. Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon on Forbes Avenue, told Channel 11 that kids are getting out of school and getting out of hand. “It’s awful,” said Cardamone. “The kids were...
wtae.com
'POTS was ruling my life': Pittsburgh woman on recovering from blood circulation disorder
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — With her physical therapist by her side, Amanda Pelphrey is inching closer to her goal. "I'm going to jog February 5th," Pelphrey tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reporter Mike Valente. It may not sound like much, but for Pelphrey, achieving this goal would be momentous. Achieving...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments
Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...
Roving checkpoints around Pittsburgh for biggest drinking day of the year
It will be a busy night for local bars as people head out for Blackout Wednesday, one of the biggest drinking days of the year. With an increase of accidents.
Strong voter turnout in Allegheny County and lower turnout in Philadelphia raises questions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite fewer registered voters, Allegheny County out-voted Philadelphia County in this year's general election.Voters in Allegheny County turned out to vote, while those in Philadelphia County were just so-so, which meant Allegheny outvoted its bigger brother by 67,000 votes."That is really going to translate into greater political influence," Democratic political strategist J.J. Balaban of Philadelphia said. "People around the state are paying attention to that sort of thing."Balaban said Allegheny County's strength helps in Democratic primaries but the surrounding counties have lost influence in Democratic contests. "The challenge is the whole Pittsburgh region as a whole has...
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report
According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
Unleaded 88 gas still $1.99 at Sheetz, but is it safe for your car?
All Sheetz convenience stores are offering gasoline for only $1.99 a gallon, but there is a catch. The blend of gas on sale is unleaded 88. Triple-A spokesperson Jim Garrity says not every car takes it.
Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
Man hospitalized after being shocked while working in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after being shocked while working in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood on Friday. According to police, the man was working on the roof of a residential structure in the 1300 block of Paulson Avenue around noon when he was seriously shocked.
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
WPXI
Target 11 Investigates Glock switches
PITTSBURGH — It’s a small plastic or metal device known on the streets as a Glock switch. Attached to the end of a 9 mm Glock handgun, it converts the weapon from semiautomatic to fully automatic, like a machine gun. “Those conversion kits are a danger to law...
Comments / 0