ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FCA recalls 2020-2023 Ram 2500 & 2020-2022 Ram 3500 with 6.7L Diesel for hot ATF spillover from dipstick tube that might cause a fire

By Paulo Acoba
tiremeetsroad.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fleet Owner

Ram recalls 248,000 heavy-duty pickups

Ram parent company Stellantis is recalling 280,000 Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups for fire risks, according to a Nov. 10 filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that details the reasons for the recall.. The recall covers 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 2020-2022 Ram 3500 trucks. The problem lies in...
constructiontechnology.media

‘Significant milestone’ for Cat’s battery electric mining truck

Caterpillar says that it has successfully demonstrated its first battery electric 793 large mining truck with support from key mining customers participating in the company’s Early Learner program. Participants of the program with definitive electrification agreements include BHP, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont Corporation, Rio Tinto and Teck Resources Limited. These customers...
ARIZONA STATE
freightwaves.com

The quest to get truck drivers to stop worrying and love the ELD

SAINT-BRUNO-de-MONTARVILLE, Quebec — This humble trucking reporter spent a few days last week in Quebec at the Isaac Instruments User Conference. I learned a lot more about a controversial trucking technology — and the efforts to get drivers on board with these new systems. Isaac Instruments is one...
CarBuzz.com

Does Wheel Size Matter?

Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
tiremeetsroad.com

2008 Honda Civic with original engine and transmission on track to hit 1 million miles easily, already at 871,968 miles and counting

This owner’s engine oil and transmission flush regime might surprise you. Car mechanic /u/Br0keGee shared on the /r/justrolledintotheshop subreddit that he’s personally responsible and has been maintaining a 2008 Honda Civic with automatic transmission that has 871,968 miles on what he claims is the original engine and transmission.
freightwaves.com

Trucking industry slams FMCSA’s proposed electronic ID mandate

A proposal meant to revolutionize roadside inspection by requiring fleets and owner-operators to equip their trucks with a new electronic identification system was roundly rejected by much of the trucking industry. The advance notice of proposed rulemaking issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in September responded to a...
tiremeetsroad.com

For $78,470, you can buy a collection of (6) first gen Scion xBs from this Oklahoma used car dealership

Almost all of them are relatively low mileage with one xB at just 23,239 miles. If you’re looking for half dozen, low-mileage, first gen Scion xBs, boy do I have good news for you. Exotic Motorsports, a used car dealership in Edmond, OK, shared on Facebook earlier this month they have six, low-mileage 2005-2006 Scion xBs from a private collection for sale.
EDMOND, OK
MotorBiscuit

A History of the Manual Transmission

Here's a look at the history of the manual transmission in the automotive industry, from its invention date to its current use in models. The post A History of the Manual Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Watch As The Ford F-150 Raptor R and Ram TRX Trade Blows On And Off The Road

Ford has offered the F-Series since 1948, while Ram only unveiled its truck in 1981. So, it may seem that Ford has a huge advantage over Ram. But, when it comes to high-performance trucks, Ram hit the market with the 1500 TRX a few months earlier, meaning it stole the heart of a few more clients before Ford launched the F-150 Raptor R. On paper, the two trucks are almost identical, but when it comes to performing on-road and off-road there might be something that differentiates them. The guys over Throttle House aimed to find out by pitting the two high-performance trucks against each other in a direct drag race to see which one tops the performance charts.
lsxmag.com

Old Meets New With This Sleek Twin-Turbo LS Powered ’41 Willys

The early 1940s, World War II-era Willys coupes pre-date the birth of organized drag racing by about a decade, and as such, they have been a part of the sport’s DNA since the very beginning. You’ll generally find them at nostalgia and Gasser-specific type events, but rarely do they feature power from modern-day engine designs and technology. But then again, they aren’t often owned by members of the Millennial generation, either.
DAYTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy