ESPN's Dan Orlovsky slams Jets' Zach Wilson for attitude after loss vs. Patriots: 'It reeks of insecurity.'

By Jacob Camenker
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

Here's why the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, explained

If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL Bets Week 12: Cowboys crush Giants, Packers cover in Philly, Vikings bounce back against Patriots

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! We're excited for our stomachs to be full and even more thankful to have a full slate of NFL football for the first time since Week 5. No bye weeks! That means we have a ton of options for our best bets column that highlights our favorite moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets for Week 12.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFC East standings: What Cowboys or Giants win would mean for NFL playoff picture

The Giants and Cowboys are squaring off in what will be one of Dallas' most anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups in quite some time. Both the Cowboys and Giants have records of 7-3 and are playing in the loaded NFC East. All four teams in that division have a winning record, and all four will be challenging for playoff berths as the 2022 NFL season comes to an end.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
AUBURN, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

Thanksgiving football schedule 2022: What NFL games are on today? TV channels, times, scores

It's a tradition unlike any other: NFL football on Thanksgiving Day. And this year, fans get to enjoy the feast for the eyes three times over. The three Thanksgiving games this season will be Bills at Lions, Giants at Cowboys and Patriots at Vikings. Each of those games features captivating storylines and, in the case of the Giants-Cowboys game, an intriguing divisional race.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Cardinals fire Sean Kugler? Groping incident in Mexico City leads to coach's dismissal, report says

The Cardinals have endured a tumultuous season to date and it got even rockier during the team's Week 11 trip to Mexico City. The Cardinals were unable to compete with the 49ers during their "Monday Night Football" clash at Estadio Azteca. Arizona lost 38-10 in a drubbing similar to that of their season-opening loss to the Chiefs (44-21).
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers are reportedly offering head coach job to former Panthers coach

Nebraska reportedly is close to finalizing a deal with its preferred coach of the future: former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal is not expected to be announced until sometime after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
ng-sportingnews.com

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win

Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
TENNESSEE STATE

