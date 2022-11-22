ESPN's Dan Orlovsky slams Jets' Zach Wilson for attitude after loss vs. Patriots: 'It reeks of insecurity.'

Read full article on original website
If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving, well, that's because they do. The Cowboys' annual tradition of playing on the American holiday, which began in 1966, originated as something of a publicity stunt for America's Team. Following the Lions' lead from decades earlier, the concept became an immediate success and the Cowboys have been a Turkey Day fixture ever since, with a few exceptions.
