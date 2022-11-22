The red-hot Boston Bruins are near the halfway point of their torrid seven-game stretch. And so far they’ve fared pretty well against stiffer competition. Jim Montgomery’s squad started their recent run with a convincing win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on a night where Patrice Bergeron tallied his 1,000th career NHL point. They ended Thanksgiving week with a thrilling come-from-behind overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in a record-breaking 12th straight home win to start their 2022-23 campaign.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO