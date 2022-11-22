ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

What to do in Los Angeles?

If you have friends or relatives coming to town to visit the City of Angels at some point, some opinionated guidance for all of you. The video above will show you all the expected sights, (minus theme parks!) from Hollywood and Beverly Hills, the beaches and the downtown wonders like Walt Disney Concert Hall and Union Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hermosa holidays officially begin with Pier Plaza tree lighting.

The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce signaled the start of the holiday season by transforming Pier Plaza into a fun zone over the past weekend. Kids screamed from atop a Ferris Wheel on the beach end of the plaza, and jumped up and down in a bounce house on the Hermosa Avenue end.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Playing with the boys, and girls

The first annual Tito’s Turkey Bowl was held Saturday, Nov. 9, at Seaside Lagoon. A total of 12 teams participated in 5-on-5 flag football, each game timed at 30 minutes. Winners were the Young Gravies, from Redondo Beach. Game rules required each team to have one female on the field at all times, as well as regulated turns at quarterback.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

