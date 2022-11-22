ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Why East San Jose Students Are Missing School

One East San Jose school district is looking at how post-pandemic challenges are contributing to students skipping school, as chronic absenteeism rises in the local education system. One out of five students in the East Side Union High School District were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, missing class...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Hawkins Road

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night in Solano County. The incident occurred in the area of Hawkins and Clark roads and was first reported Thursday at 9:23 p.m., according to the CHP. No additional information about the incident was immediately available. Copyright © 2022...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Robbery At Safeway

EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with...
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Gas Station Cashier Fatally Shot, Suspect Remains At Large

ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch report that a convenience store clerk was fatally shot early Saturday morning during what they suspect was a "botched robbery." Officers received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron gas station located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, reporting a person had been shot.
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

Saturday will be be partly cloudy in the morning before becoming sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds will be around 5 mph before switching to west winds of 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear. Lows will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Connection With Stabbing

SAN CARLOS (BCN) San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature. falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds...
ALBANY, CA
SFGate

California 68, Loyola Marymount 49

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-4) Mark 3-10 3-4 10, Oliver 2-5 1-6 5, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Allmond 4-11 1-1 10, Rodriguez 2-7 0-0 6, Samuel 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 4-4 8, Yancy 0-1 0-0 0, Toone 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 18-59 9-15 49.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy