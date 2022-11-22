Read full article on original website
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham girls 8th grade sweeps South Belton
The Bonham Lady Bulldog 8th grade basketball teams opened the season this past week with a pair of victories on the road at South Belton. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team defeated South Belton by a score of 26-24. No information was reported.
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham girls 7th grade earns two victories at South Belton
The Bonham Lady Bulldog 7th grade basketball teams opened the season this past week with a pair of victories on the road at South Belton. While the “B” team coasted in their victory, the “A” won an exciting close contest. Here are the results from Thursday’s...
wildcatstrong.com
Boys freshman blue defeats Gateway 53-33
GEORGETOWN – The Temple boys freshman blue basketball team traveled to Georgetown on Tuesday where they used a 18-1 first quarter explosion to defeat Gateway H.S. by a score of 53-33. The Wildcat were led by Ramauhn Brown with 17 points while J’Caleb Martin had 10 points. Also contributing for Temple was Xavier Cope with 8 points, Jayden Watkins 7, Brendan Watters 5 and with 3 points apiece were Jeremiah Blunson and Javon Edwards.
coveleaderpress.com
Cove takes down Killeen in Overtime thriller
On the last day before their Thanksgiving break, the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs hosted their first and last home game till December. In that home game, the Dawgs took on the Killeen Kangaroos and it was a stunner. Killeen did not want to go down without a fight as they stayed...
Cameron, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
fox44news.com
Harker Heights beats Spring Dekaney to advance to first ever Regional Final
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Football team advanced to its first ever Regional Final in style on Friday night, as the Knights beat Spring Dekaney 63-35. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against DeSoto.
WacoTrib.com
Grueling three-day test awaits Baylor women in Florida
If the Baylor women thought they were tested in their first Top 25 game against Maryland — and they were — wait until they get a load of what awaits in Florida. This is no pleasure cruise. And yet the Bears still would like nothing more than to bring a few duty-free victories home from the beach. (Three of them, to be exact.)
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 25, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Knights are moving on to the 3rd round of State Football playoffs. They beat the Royce City Bulldogs 38 to 17. The next game is tonight against Dekaney at 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Shout out to Copperas Cove ISD, they helped us...
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
WacoTrib.com
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
kwhi.com
TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105
Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
Tis the season: Holiday events begin across Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Many Central Texans may still be sleeping off their Thanksgiving feasts, but that hasn't stopped many cities and organizations around Central Texas from beginning the holiday season with a number of festive events. From Temple to Waco to Austin, there is no shortage of ways to...
Missing 22-year-old found in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A missing 22-year-old has been found in Temple, according to the The Temple Police Department. The department had posted earlier in the day about a missing person, 22-year-old Dillon Davis, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray shorts and flip flops. Police now say...
coveleaderpress.com
Central Texas College holds press conference about preparations for upcoming solar eclipse
On April 8, 2024, locals will be treated to a truly spectacular, once in a lifetime event, a total solar eclipse in which the Central Texas area will be in the path of totality. The moon will completely block out the sun, the temperature will drop, and birds will fall silent.
One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000
So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower.The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing.To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system.The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
One injured in crash on I-35 SB in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — At least one person was injured after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Temple Thanksgiving Day. According to the Temple Police Department, the crash happened on southbound I-35 near Industrial Boulevard and Nugent Avenue. Police say the accident occurred when a vehicle lost control and hit...
fox44news.com
Two dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at...
KWTX
Toddler killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35; several others hospitalized
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old toddler was killed and several people suffered serious injuries in a chain-collision wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-35. The deadly pileup was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. KWTX has learned at three patients...
fox44news.com
Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
