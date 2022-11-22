Read full article on original website
lincolntimesnews.com
Mustangs cruise past Ledford-----Football Roundup
DENVER—It seemed like a case of déjà vu Friday night at David C. Clark Stadium. In a game that looked a lot like the one East Lincoln played on Nov. 11 against Tuscola, the Mustangs rolled past Ledford 28-7 in the third round of the state 3A playoffs.
Belmont, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WIS-TV
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday. The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and...
wccbcharlotte.com
The Elite All Star Middle School Football Game Is Set to Kick Off
CHARLOTTE, NC – This Saturday at Charlotte Christian, 90 middle school players from 8 states will take part in the Elite Middle School All Star Games. This is the 9th year for this event. Two games will be played; one for seventh graders and one for eighth graders. Players were selected by a group of coaches and sent invites to play. They began practicing on Wednesday. Along with creating better football players, the coaches are also throwing in life lessons along the way in hopes of also creating good young men.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy for Nov. 25, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there's still plenty of high school football to feast on!. It's another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte, and we're still in the playoffs for the 2022 season. This week, the WCNC Sports team has three games for you to dive into! How will your hometown team fare?
thecharlottepost.com
Hough Huskies earn final No. 1 spot in Magnificent Seven
Hough Huskies earn final No. 1 spot in Magnificent Seven. NC West Region semis beckon; Independence finishes second. Hough High, which is playing Friday in the N.C. 4A West Region semifinals, finishes the season No. 1 in The Post's Magnificent Seven football rankings. Hough High is the last team standing...
thecharlottepost.com
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies. Church grew into multiple campuses, schools and ministries. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into one of Charlotte's best-known worship communities, died Nov. 18 at age 69. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into a force in Charlotte’s faith community,...
WITN
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
Hundreds attend Charlotte meteorologist’s memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
11-year-old girl reported missing from middle school in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing after being dropped off at Alexander Graham Middle School Tuesday morning. Family members said Drakayla Ivey was last seen at the school before its second block. Ivey has a cellphone. However, family members said their calls keep going to voicemail.
WBTV mourns the loss of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers
WBTV lost two valuable members of their team yesterday when their traffic helicopter crashed in Charlotte. All reports indicate that pilot, Chip Tayag, likely saved other lives by avoiding traffic. Vince discusses this tragedy. More information coming out about to the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado. Axios has more: The public defenders […]
Something’s brewing for Small Business Saturday in Rock Hill
After holiday shoppers got a good look at big box stores Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration hopes shoppers will turn their attention to Saturday.
WBTV
“He would lift your soul”: Mercy Church pastor remembers Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to honor and remember the life of meteorologist Jason Myers, the role he played in his local church community stands out. Jason’s father Glenn was a Methodist pastor, so Jason grew up in the church and his faith quickly became a central pillar of his life.
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
Tractor trailer wreck causes block on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North due to a wreck at Sugar Creek Road today. Charlotte Fire and State Highway Patrol ask drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours while they clear the road.
North Carolina Man's Gut Feeling Wins Him Huge Lottery Prize
"When I scratched it, I saw I won something but it wasn't until I got home and my sister told me that I realized how much it was."
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC
Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
Winterize That Lawn
CHARLOTTE – If you’re looking for a lush lawn year-round, consistent care is key. One essential part of this preparation is winterizing. Winterizing a lawn is most important for cool-season grasses – such as bluegrass or fescue – that do most of their growing in fall. Warm-season grasses will still need to be cleared and mowed, but the fertilizing step typically can be left till the following spring. These simple steps will help your lawn over the winter and you’ll be rewarded in the coming spring.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
