Bee Sweet Citrus Promotes Seasonal Varieties for the Holiday Season; Keith Watkins and Monique Bienvenue Comment

3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Mr. Rib ready to serve meals in holiday tradition
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Mr. Rib is gearing up to continue his holiday tradition as he prepares to give back to the community by handing out free plates of food. Ned Mallory – aka Mr. Rib – will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday where Mallory expects to feed about 200-300 people. This […]
Hanford Sentinel
Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success
The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
Thanksgiving meal plans impacted by soaring food prices
Analysts say the increasing prices at grocery stores are outpacing restaurants, meaning some people will be eating out or getting to-go meals.
KMPH.com
Blue Oak Grill, 11/22/22 - Pizza, Burger and Spicy Chicken Sandwich
FOX26 News reporter Alexis Govea visited the Blue Oak Grille at Table Mountain Casino Resort to check out some of the items on the menu. Table Mountain Casino is located at 777 Jackpot Lane in Friant. Pizza Bianco w. mushrooms & Pizza Margherita demonstrated by Chef Steven Baeza & Sous...
Hanford Sentinel
Visit Visalia presents 2022 holiday gift guide | Visit Visalia
Welcome to the 2022 Visalia Holiday Gift Guide! We are pleased to share our carefully curated suggestions for the best holiday gifts for everyone on your list. This gift buying guide with our top-ten best buys will steer you to shops, products and experiences that represent the best of Visalia.
Hanford Sentinel
A timeline of the so-far successful efforts to save the Old Courthouse | Hanford Gourmet
A dozen or so years ago, I arrived home and found Mom sitting at the dining table, old calendars and appointment books strewn about. She was writing furiously on a yellow legal pad. I asked what she was working on. She responded that she wanted to have the chronological order of how Hanford’s Historic District and Historic Resource Commission came into existence. It was important to her to have it on paper so that piece of Hanford history would be available in the present and for the future.
thesungazette.com
Ivanhoe grows pie for local non-profits
What started off as a few farmers planning a birthday party almost 30 years ago, has turned into a community event to raise money for three local organizations: Ivanhoe Lyons, Ivanhoe American Legion and the Ivanhoe Boys and Girls Club. This year, the Pie Social raised upwards of $14,000 through a live pie auction, silent auction, a raffle and donations.
GV Wire
Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In
Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
thesungazette.com
Bookstore opens new chapter at Sequoia Mall
VISALIA – The Sequoia Mall will have a bookstore for the first time in more than a decade as Barnes and Noble is planning to build a site at the re-emerging mall. A spokesperson for the NY-based bookseller Barnes and Noble says they are “close to securing a site” in Visalia for a new bookstore.
Clovis North makes its break at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After more than a year of hard work and preparation the Clovis North High School marching band and color guard strut through the streets of New York City today in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Parents and teachers say today was a culmination of hard work between practicing, fundraising, […]
yourcentralvalley.com
The scams preying on your holiday shopping stress
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Deals that are too good to be true could end up being sophisticated scams. Just last month, we revealed that online scams have increased by nearly 90% since 2015. with holiday shopping underway the Better Business Bureau updating the scam tracker to help consumers out.
TikTok star returns home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Housing Watch: Increase in interest for 2-bedroom homes in Fresno
High home prices have some buyers now eyeing smaller properties they wouldn't have considered in the past.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Tulare, CA
Have a good quality time with family or friends when you travel to the dynamic city of Tulare in the heart of San Joaquin Valley. Part of Tulare County, California, the city was founded in 1872 and incorporated in 1888. Known for its agriculture-based economy as its lifeblood, it’s not...
1,200 Thanksgiving meals given to Madera Unified families
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,200 free meals were provided to Madera Unified School District families on Wednesday. Staff and volunteers served the meals to families thanks to donations from local companies and community members. The family-friendly event at Madera South High School featured a full hot meal and a visit from Santa Claus who had […]
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
KMPH.com
Lost parrot reunited with owner after social post, but that's not the catch of the story
FOWLER, Calif. — A lost parrot is now back home with its owner after an animal search and rescue team, Pinky Paws Search & ResQ, caught the macaw in someone's backyard. Before the capture, the founder of the non-profit said the following:. "I'm just really hoping to find the...
Hanford, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
