Fowler, CA

Bee Sweet Citrus Promotes Seasonal Varieties for the Holiday Season; Keith Watkins and Monique Bienvenue Comment

By Chandler James
andnowuknow.com
 3 days ago
YourCentralValley.com

Mr. Rib ready to serve meals in holiday tradition

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Mr. Rib is gearing up to continue his holiday tradition as he prepares to give back to the community by handing out free plates of food. Ned Mallory – aka Mr. Rib – will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday where Mallory expects to feed about 200-300 people. This […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success

The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Blue Oak Grill, 11/22/22 - Pizza, Burger and Spicy Chicken Sandwich

FOX26 News reporter Alexis Govea visited the Blue Oak Grille at Table Mountain Casino Resort to check out some of the items on the menu. Table Mountain Casino is located at 777 Jackpot Lane in Friant. Pizza Bianco w. mushrooms & Pizza Margherita demonstrated by Chef Steven Baeza & Sous...
FRIANT, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Visit Visalia presents 2022 holiday gift guide | Visit Visalia

Welcome to the 2022 Visalia Holiday Gift Guide! We are pleased to share our carefully curated suggestions for the best holiday gifts for everyone on your list. This gift buying guide with our top-ten best buys will steer you to shops, products and experiences that represent the best of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A timeline of the so-far successful efforts to save the Old Courthouse | Hanford Gourmet

A dozen or so years ago, I arrived home and found Mom sitting at the dining table, old calendars and appointment books strewn about. She was writing furiously on a yellow legal pad. I asked what she was working on. She responded that she wanted to have the chronological order of how Hanford’s Historic District and Historic Resource Commission came into existence. It was important to her to have it on paper so that piece of Hanford history would be available in the present and for the future.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Ivanhoe grows pie for local non-profits

What started off as a few farmers planning a birthday party almost 30 years ago, has turned into a community event to raise money for three local organizations: Ivanhoe Lyons, Ivanhoe American Legion and the Ivanhoe Boys and Girls Club. This year, the Pie Social raised upwards of $14,000 through a live pie auction, silent auction, a raffle and donations.
IVANHOE, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In

Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Bookstore opens new chapter at Sequoia Mall

VISALIA – The Sequoia Mall will have a bookstore for the first time in more than a decade as Barnes and Noble is planning to build a site at the re-emerging mall. A spokesperson for the NY-based bookseller Barnes and Noble says they are “close to securing a site” in Visalia for a new bookstore.
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The scams preying on your holiday shopping stress

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Deals that are too good to be true could end up being sophisticated scams. Just last month, we revealed that online scams have increased by nearly 90% since 2015. with holiday shopping underway the Better Business Bureau updating the scam tracker to help consumers out.
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tulare, CA

Have a good quality time with family or friends when you travel to the dynamic city of Tulare in the heart of San Joaquin Valley. Part of Tulare County, California, the city was founded in 1872 and incorporated in 1888. Known for its agriculture-based economy as its lifeblood, it’s not...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1,200 Thanksgiving meals given to Madera Unified families

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,200 free meals were provided to Madera Unified School District families on Wednesday. Staff and volunteers served the meals to families thanks to donations from local companies and community members. The family-friendly event at Madera South High School featured a full hot meal and a visit from Santa Claus who had […]
MADERA, CA
High School Football PRO

Hanford, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Hanford, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mendota High School football team will have a game with Hanford West High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
HANFORD, CA

