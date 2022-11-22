Bee Sweet Citrus Promotes Seasonal Varieties for the Holiday Season; Keith Watkins and Monique Bienvenue Comment

A dozen or so years ago, I arrived home and found Mom sitting at the dining table, old calendars and appointment books strewn about. She was writing furiously on a yellow legal pad. I asked what she was working on. She responded that she wanted to have the chronological order of how Hanford’s Historic District and Historic Resource Commission came into existence. It was important to her to have it on paper so that piece of Hanford history would be available in the present and for the future.

HANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO