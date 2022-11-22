Read full article on original website
Josh Archibald posts two points Friday against Flyers
Josh Archibald posted two points for the Penguins Friday, scoring one goal and adding one assist in a 4-1 win over the Flyers. Archibald has picked points in just four of his last 11 games for the Penguins, posting a 0.45 point per game (three goals, two assists) in that span as more of a defensive specialist as part of head coach Mike Sullivan's forward group. The 30-year-old can be left off rosters for the time being, posting just six points (four goals, two assists) in 20 games so far this season.
Stephen Curry knocks down six triples, drops 33 points on Utah in win
Stephen Curry scored 33 points (13-23 FG, 6-13 3P, 1-1 FT) with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals across 36 minutes in Golden State’s 129-118 win over the Jazz on Friday. Fantasy Impact:. Curry is averaging 32.4 points, 8.8 assists, and 6.4 rebounds over his last five games...
Paolo Banchero scores 19 points Friday against 76ers
Paolo Banchero scored 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 8-11 FT) while also dishing out three assists, recording one steal, and grabbing four rebounds in a Magic 107-99 loss to the 76ers. Fantasy Impact:. Banchero made the most of his first game action since November 7 for the Magic, scoring...
Jerami Grant explodes for 44 points in Friday's win over Knicks
Jerami Grant exploded for 44 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3PT, 21-28 FT) while also blocking one shot, dishing out two assists, and grabbing one rebound in the Trailblazers' 132-129 win over the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Grant has scored at least 14 points in four of his last five games for...
Draymond Green Blasts Referees for Technical Foul vs Timberwolves
Draymond Green was not happy with the refereeing against the Wolves.
This Purdue Team May Be Better Than Last Season’s
These Boilermakers aren’t as talented, but after dispatching both Gonzaga and Duke, they look darn good.
Sidney Crosby lights lamp in Friday's win over Flyers
Crosby continues to rack up points in bunches for fantasy owners, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists for a 1.60 point per game average over his last 10 games. The 35-year-old superstar has shown no signs of slowing down while still possessing the ability to produce in every situation when on the ice, posting a 1.33 point per game (11 goals, 17 assists) in 21 games so far this season.
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Florida
The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.
Taylor Heinicke tosses a pair of TDs in Commanders' Week 12 win
Taylor Heinicke completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Heinicke has not been using his legs at all which has put a major cap on his fantasy production. The other problem with Heinicke's fantasy stock is the Commanders have been winning games causing a negative game script in which Heinicke is handing the ball off consistently. Washington's QB is best left o the bench or on wavier wires moving forward unless an emergency starter is needed for your team.
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) returns against Vikings
Though we don't know what the X-rays showed, he was back on the field in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving night game against the Vikings. We will update you when we have more information.
Trace McSorley (illness) added to injury report, questionable for Week 12
Trace McSorley (illness) was added to the injury report after missing practice on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable for Week 12. (Nick Cothrel on Twitter) Even if McSorley recovers by Sunday, he could be a healthy scratch since Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Colt McCoy (elbow) have been removed from the injury report. If you were stashing McSorley in hopes that he might see the field, you can go ahead and drop him now.
Gus Edwards (knee) questionable to face Jaguars
Edwards has missed the past two games with the injury but has a good shot to return on Sunday after logging full practices each of the past two days. His return will cut into Kenyan Drake's workload, and the two backs will likely revert to shared opportunities. It is difficult to recommend Edwards as a starting fantasy option, even in Baltimore's continuous run-heavy approach.
