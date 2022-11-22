Read full article on original website
KTVB
Highlights: Boise State defeats Utah State 42-23
Boise State sent its seniors off in style on The Blue Friday, defeating Utah State 42-23. The Broncos finish the regular season 8-0 in Mountain West play.
KTVB
Boise State tops Utah State 42-23, finishes undefeated in conference play
BOISE, Idaho — A fourth-down interception by Gabe Hunter sealed the deal for Boise State Friday, as the Broncos knocked off Utah State 42-23 at Albertsons Stadium. Considering his 2022 performance, its fitting Taylen Green ended the contest with a 91-yard touchdown run on the next play to give Boise State a perfect 8-0 record in Mountain West play and senior day victory.
KTVB
Game Day Guide: Boise State hosts Utah State for senior day
Boise State closes out the regular season with a Black Friday battle against Utah State at 10 a.m. MT on The Blue. Here's everything Bronco Nation needs to know. Even after clinching the Mountain Division title, Boise State looks to shine bright on the national college football stage in its regular-season finale against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium.
KTVB
Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 9 a.m. MT Friday
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW) welcomes Mountain West foe Utah State (6-5, 5-2 MW) to Albertsons Stadium Friday for its final contest of the 2022 regular season. The Broncos are winners of 10-straight games against the Aggies on The Blue. Although Boise State already clinched a...
KTVB
Game Tracker: Boise State vs. Utah State
BOISE, Idaho — What a roller coaster season its been for Boise State football. From the September lows of El Paso, to the highs of a reenergized program on a Mountain West tear, the Broncos regular season schedule comes to a close Friday morning. Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW)...
KTVB
An emotional Boise State senior day coming for Tyreque Jones
Boise State will recognize 25 seniors Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Based on the words of DC Spencer Danielson, the most-emotional farewell may be Jones' goodbye.
KTVB
Bronco players volunteer at Boise Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving Banquet
The annual event provides a hot meal for people who need a little help during the holidays. Boise State players offered a helping hand, plus on-stage entertainment.
KTVB
YMCA’s Christmas Run will be in person this year
BOISE, Idaho — Create a new tradition or continue a long-standing one! Join in the YMCA’s 39th Annual Christmas Run. Celebrate the season with family and friends by running or walking together. This year’s event will take place December 17 in Downtown Boise. After the race participants...
KTVB
Caldwell students get hands-on learning experience of 'Jurassic' proportions
CALDWELL, Idaho — Editor's note: This content is sponsored by CapEd Credit Union. This past summer, 10 Caldwell High School students flew to Los Angeles to participate in the Jurassic World Rule Your Future STEAM Symposium. The STEAM initiative aims to inspire and engage students through disciplines in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
