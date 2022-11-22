Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the ... same old Lions'
Detroit — Taylor Decker is the longest-tenured Detroit Lions player. After a crushing Thanksgiving Day loss in which many fans have been quick to point out just how much these Lions still feel like those Lions, you'll have to pardon his French. "This isn't the f------ same old Lions,"...
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to bet on the NFL?. But in 2023, both teams could...
Orange and Blue Report Week 12: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers collided in Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016. A stake in that game, which the Broncos won 24-10, was the Lombardi Trophy and NFL immortality.
Packers rookie OL Sean Rhyan gets 6-game suspension for PEDs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The penalty means the third-round draft pick out of UCLA must sit out the rest of the regular season.
Detroit News
Wojo: Lions battle Bills to final play, can't close the deal
Detroit — This was a fiercely fought game destined to come down to one play, and considering the pedigrees of the teams, it was surprising, even mesmerizing. And ultimately for the Lions, agonizing. No matter how many plays you make in an NFL game, it doesn’t matter unless you...
Texans to start QB Kyle Allen against rested Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins return from their bye week on a four-game winning streak and are set to face the spiraling
Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado Job, 'Has Legit Interest'
Reports say Deion Sanders interviewed for the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching position.
Detroit News
Lions hang with heavyweight Bills, but late field goal spoils Thanksgiving upset bid
Detroit — In front of one of the biggest crowds to ever witness a football game at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions went toe-to-toe with a Super Bowl contender, but it was the Buffalo Bills who scored the knockout blow in the closing moments of the final round. Showcasing...
thecomeback.com
Texans reportedly make starting quarterback decision
While Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith declined to comment on Wednesday, sources have told NFL reporter Mike Garafolo that their starting quarterback will be Kyle Allen this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. This will be Allen’s first start with the Texans, though he has appeared in 21 games in...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit struggles in trenches in loss to Buffalo
Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. People are going to fixated on Goff's final throw. Whether you want to classify it as a miscommunication or an underthrown ball, the incompletion left enough time on the clock for the Bills to get into position for a game-winning kick. Still, it's unreasonable to suggest that one play negates a relatively good game from the QB, playing behind a patchwork offensive line and lacking a reliable running game.
Yardbarker
Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Justin Jefferson looks to take flight vs Jets
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 13 Week 13 – vs New York Jets Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun,
