ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the ... same old Lions'

Detroit — Taylor Decker is the longest-tenured Detroit Lions player. After a crushing Thanksgiving Day loss in which many fans have been quick to point out just how much these Lions still feel like those Lions, you'll have to pardon his French. "This isn't the f------ same old Lions,"...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit News

Wojo: Lions battle Bills to final play, can't close the deal

Detroit — This was a fiercely fought game destined to come down to one play, and considering the pedigrees of the teams, it was surprising, even mesmerizing. And ultimately for the Lions, agonizing. No matter how many plays you make in an NFL game, it doesn’t matter unless you...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Texans reportedly make starting quarterback decision

While Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith declined to comment on Wednesday, sources have told NFL reporter Mike Garafolo that their starting quarterback will be Kyle Allen this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. This will be Allen’s first start with the Texans, though he has appeared in 21 games in...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit struggles in trenches in loss to Buffalo

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills. People are going to fixated on Goff's final throw. Whether you want to classify it as a miscommunication or an underthrown ball, the incompletion left enough time on the clock for the Bills to get into position for a game-winning kick. Still, it's unreasonable to suggest that one play negates a relatively good game from the QB, playing behind a patchwork offensive line and lacking a reliable running game.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?

Comments / 0

Community Policy