forkast.news
Singapore’s Matrixport eyes US$100 mln fundraiser at US$1.5 bln valuation
Singapore-based crypto lender Matrixport hopes to raise US$100 million at a valuation of US$1.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. Matrixport has “commitments from lead investors for US$50 million” and is still looking for investors for the remaining amount, the Bloomberg report said. In August...
forkast.news
S.Korean Wemade’s stock falls 30% after exchanges announce WEMIX token delisting; CEO blames Upbit exchange
South Korea’s leading blockchain game developer Wemade’s shares tumbled on Friday after the country’s four largest digital asset exchanges – Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit – announced Thursday that its symbolic crypto token WEMIX will be delisted from the exchanges. Wemade shares fell 29.89% on...
forkast.news
Binance says it will set up US$1 billion ‘recovery’ fund for distressed crypto businesses
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it will establish a US$1 billion fund for its “Industry Recovery Initiative” to mitigate the damage from the collapse of the FTX exchange, according to a Thursday blog post. Fast facts. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao first announced the launch of...
forkast.news
Singapore police say they are investigating crypto lender Hodlnaut on fraud allegations
Singapore’s white-collar crime unit is investigating Hodlnaut, a local cryptocurrency lender under court protection from creditors, on allegations of fraud, according to a statement on the website of the Singapore police dated Nov. 23. Fast facts. The police Commercial Affairs Department that handles white-collar crime said they received multiple...
forkast.news
MetaMask says “we changed nothing” in response to criticism update collects more user data
ConsenSys, which operates the popular cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, said an update to the wallet has made no change to the data the platform collects from its users, only the wording had changed. The statement came in reaction to online critics who said the company had expanded its collection of personal data.
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities
Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and sang the national anthem. But others expressed rare criticism directed towards the government, yelling: “Xi Jinping, step down, Communist Party, step...
