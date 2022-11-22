ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
forkast.news

Singapore’s Matrixport eyes US$100 mln fundraiser at US$1.5 bln valuation

Singapore-based crypto lender Matrixport hopes to raise US$100 million at a valuation of US$1.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. Matrixport has “commitments from lead investors for US$50 million” and is still looking for investors for the remaining amount, the Bloomberg report said. In August...
forkast.news

Singapore police say they are investigating crypto lender Hodlnaut on fraud allegations

Singapore’s white-collar crime unit is investigating Hodlnaut, a local cryptocurrency lender under court protection from creditors, on allegations of fraud, according to a statement on the website of the Singapore police dated Nov. 23. Fast facts. The police Commercial Affairs Department that handles white-collar crime said they received multiple...
The Independent

‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities

Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and sang the national anthem. But others expressed rare criticism directed towards the government, yelling: “Xi Jinping, step down, Communist Party, step...

Comments / 0

Community Policy