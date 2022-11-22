Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
No charges will be issued against Detroit officers in fatal shooting of Porter Burks, prosecutor's office says
DETROIT (WXYZ) — No charges will be issued against Detroit police officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, saying the officers acted in self defense and the defense of others. “This is a truly tragic case. Mr. Burks had a long...
Tv20detroit.com
Police: Family dispute ends in fatal shooting, wrong way crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality. The crash, police say, stems from a family disagreement. "It was reported that possible shots were fired...
Tv20detroit.com
Police: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after driver headed wrong-way on M-14 crashes into another vehicle
(WXYZ) — According to Michigan State Police, two people are dead after a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 crashed head-on into a car driving in the westbound lanes. The vehicles collided in the middle lane early Thursday morning. Police say the at-fault driver is a...
Tv20detroit.com
Farmington Hills woman says she had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
FARMINGTON HILLS — Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city. "You can see it’s about four feet wide, you can’t step over it safely," said...
Tv20detroit.com
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit bars embrace Thanksgiving Eve crowds
CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a small town local watering hole, Renshaw's Lounge in Clawson always attracts a crowd. “We're a local bar. We know everybody," employee Samantha Rink said. "It’s almost like 'Cheers' but Clawson.”. However employees know the night before Thanksgiving brings in a much bigger...
Tv20detroit.com
Monroe Public Schools cancels 2 bus routes next week, citing driver shortage
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Monroe Public Schools bus routes have been canceled for the upcoming week due to a shortage of employees, the district said. Bus Routes 70 and 75 have been canceled for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. The routes transports students at Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, Custer Elementary School and Raisinville Elementary School.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit native opens flagship K. Walker Collective on Saturday in Midtown
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit native Ken Walker will open his first-ever U.S. store – K. Walker Collective – on Saturday in Detroit. Located at 4161 Cass Ave. near Detroit's Cass Corridor, the store opened at 10 a.m. Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday. Walker launched the brand...
Tv20detroit.com
Teachers leaving their profession at an alarming rate since the COVID-19 pandemic
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “Our classrooms are right down the hall,” said math teacher Keavin Smith. Inside Detroit’s Brenda Scott Academy, there are two educators defying the odds. WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “How hard is it to be a teacher in 2022, two/three years out from the...
Tv20detroit.com
Stevenson elementary students donate to Ascension Providence Hospital, create holiday song
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With Thanksgiving already upon us, the holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year and Christmas is right around the corner. Students at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield are donating wrapping paper and tape to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield to help bring cheer to others in need.
Tv20detroit.com
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan football players headline return of Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse in June
(WXYZ) — Top University of Michigan athletes are heading Up North next summer for an NIL opportunity with fans. Hunter Dickinson and U-M football players will headline Wolverine Weekend at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in June. Last year, JJ McCarthy, Ronnie Bell, and Ryan Hayes golfed at the...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit's 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Thursday morning with 9 new floats
(WXYZ) — It’s go time for Ross Trumbauer, one of the parade artists working for the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. He made some last-minute repairs and crafted solutions to ensure that the floats look flawless for the big day. “Normally we are here from about 9...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Clouds early Friday, but it quickly turns into a nice day.
Tonight: Light rain showers end overnight. Low of 39°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Friday: Early clouds, then brighter in the afternoon with a high of 49°. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild with a high of 53°. Sunday: A rainy day with around a...
Tv20detroit.com
IcelandAir to begin nonstop flights between Detroit & Reykjavík in 2023
(WXYZ) — Detroit is once again getting a direct flight to Iceland. IcelandAir announced this week it will begin season flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykavik, Iceland starting in May. According to IcelandAir, the flights will begin May 18, 2023 with four weekly non-stop flights between DTW and...
Tv20detroit.com
Soup kitchens and food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving
(WXYZ) — As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others. According to local food pantries, food insecurity in metro Detroit has only grown in recent months. So pantries like Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Forgotten Harvest are stepping up to feed those in need.
