Corvallis, OR

osubeavers.com

Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Fall to Gators at Moda

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Florida 81-68 at Moda Center Friday on the second day of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Freshman Jordan Pope scored in double-figures for the sixth-straight time to start his young career, finishing with 12 points and five assists. Tyler Bilodeau came up with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while Michael Rataj rounded out three OSU freshmen in double-figures with 11 points and four rebounds, knocking down five of his six field goal attempts.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Battle Against No. 9 Hawkeyes

PORTLAND – Oregon State stayed within striking distance of No. 9 Iowa for the majority of Friday night's PK Legacy Tournament game, but the Hawkeyes pulled away late to hand OSU a 73-59 loss. Talia von Oelhoffen led OSU in scoring with 22 points while Shalexxus Aaron had her...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Battle No. 8 Duke to the Wire

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team battled No. 8 Duke for the full 40 minutes, as the Beavers fell 54-51 Thursday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State was within one with 16 seconds to play, and neither side led by more than six in the...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Shows Valiant Effort in Loss at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – The Beaver volleyball team fought No. 6 Stanford for four sets (25-23, 26-28, 25-11, 25-14) on Wednesday evening at Maples Pavilion eventually falling short to the Cardinal. For the 13th time in Pac-12 action, Mychael Vernon led the Beavers (7-20, 2-17 Pac-12) in kills with 13...
STANFORD, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report

Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
EUGENE, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
thatoregonlife.com

Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead

A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

