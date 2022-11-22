Read full article on original website
Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
Beavers Fall to Gators at Moda
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Florida 81-68 at Moda Center Friday on the second day of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Freshman Jordan Pope scored in double-figures for the sixth-straight time to start his young career, finishing with 12 points and five assists. Tyler Bilodeau came up with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while Michael Rataj rounded out three OSU freshmen in double-figures with 11 points and four rebounds, knocking down five of his six field goal attempts.
Beavers Battle Against No. 9 Hawkeyes
PORTLAND – Oregon State stayed within striking distance of No. 9 Iowa for the majority of Friday night's PK Legacy Tournament game, but the Hawkeyes pulled away late to hand OSU a 73-59 loss. Talia von Oelhoffen led OSU in scoring with 22 points while Shalexxus Aaron had her...
Latest trends on 5-star MSU quarterback target Dante Moore
The Spartans are pursuing, but Moore remains committed to Oregon with signing day approaching...
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
Beavers Battle No. 8 Duke to the Wire
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team battled No. 8 Duke for the full 40 minutes, as the Beavers fell 54-51 Thursday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State was within one with 16 seconds to play, and neither side led by more than six in the...
WATCH: Dana Altman gives honest assessment of team after another tough loss
Hear from Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman after another tough loss, this time to UCONN in the opening round of the PK85. The Ducks played with just seven healthy scholarship players, three being 6-foot-11 centers and the game didn't go nearly as the Ducks hoped. How can Oregon bounce back?
Oregon State Shows Valiant Effort in Loss at Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – The Beaver volleyball team fought No. 6 Stanford for four sets (25-23, 26-28, 25-11, 25-14) on Wednesday evening at Maples Pavilion eventually falling short to the Cardinal. For the 13th time in Pac-12 action, Mychael Vernon led the Beavers (7-20, 2-17 Pac-12) in kills with 13...
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report
Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
Football state championship game preview: St. Paul and Lost River prepare to put on a fireworks show in Class 1A title game
The state’s largest classification, full of the smallest schools, will see the end of the season on Saturday as No. 1 St. Paul faces off against No. 3 Lost River in a rematch from a game in September. The Class 1A title game will be on Saturday at 1...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead
A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
Can I wear the military uniforms in Salem?
I will go to Salem in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
