Northern Michigan From Above: Snowy Trees at Manistee River Foot Bridge
For this week’s Northern Michigan From Above, chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to Grand Traverse County to see the snow covered trees, and the foot bridge that crosses over the Manistee River.
Up North Voice
Police seek missing Charlevoix man
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Northern Michigan town to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI – There’s a Northern Michigan town that evokes “the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies” and it’s going to be featured on the Christmas Cam. Harbor Springs’ “showstopping” holiday displays will be available for everyone to view...
Frankenmuth, Gladwin hungry to make history in Division 5 football state final
Two days after a Thanksgiving feast, Frankenmuth and Gladwin face each other for the Division 5 football state championship. And it might come down to appetite.
MLive.com
After greatest win in team history, Gladwin has more daunting tasks to tackle
GLADWIN, MI – They just might be talking about that victory forever in Gladwin. But they’re trying to forget about it this week.
Gladwin County Road Commission Finishes Bridge Repairs After Historic Flooding
Gladwin County reached a major milestone as they rebuild from the catastrophic flooding that happened two and half years ago. The flooding washed out about 50 roads and bridges throughout the county. The largest road crossing on Bench Road near West Branch is will now be a bridge, completed next...
