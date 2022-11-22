CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.

