Weeks after Aaron Carter’s death, his fiancée is celebrating their son’s 1st birthday: ‘Today is going to be a tough one’
Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, is honoring the late musician as she celebrates their son’s first birthday. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Martin wished 1-year-old Prince a happy birthday on Instagram and uploaded a video that showed a few of the sweet moments the father and son shared over the past year.
