Harley-Davidson’s Sportster lineup has been in the company’s portfolio since 1957. However, the turning point came in 1986 when the American MoCo employed the game-changing Evolution engine that ran quieter, smoother, and more reliably than the previous Ironhead mill. Since then, the Evolution engine has undergone various fine-tuning but has remained largely unchanged, making it an iconic part of Harley’s heritage. But as every good thing ends, the company has finally built its last Evolution-powered Sportster, ending a marvelous and successful 36-year-long run.

4 DAYS AGO