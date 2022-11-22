ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorBiscuit

2023 Honda CR-V EX: So Much for So Little

Does the new 2023 Honda CR-V EX add enough value to your drive to warrant the high starting price? Find out for yourself. The post 2023 Honda CR-V EX: So Much for So Little appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report

How Far Can a Tesla Go?

Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
Flying Magazine

Jet It Pivots Away From HondaJet to Phenom 300

Jet It launched in 2018 and now has one of the largest HondaJet fleets, a key feature of its short trip business model. [Courtesy: Jet It]. One HondaJet customer isn’t happy. In a scathing letter sent to its customers last Friday, Glenn Gonzales, the founder and CEO of fractional company Jet It, accused the Honda Aircraft Company of costing the company tens of millions of dollars due to its gaps in customer service.
Top Speed

Last Hurrah Of America’s OG Cruiser - The Harley-Davidson Sportster

Harley-Davidson’s Sportster lineup has been in the company’s portfolio since 1957. However, the turning point came in 1986 when the American MoCo employed the game-changing Evolution engine that ran quieter, smoother, and more reliably than the previous Ironhead mill. Since then, the Evolution engine has undergone various fine-tuning but has remained largely unchanged, making it an iconic part of Harley’s heritage. But as every good thing ends, the company has finally built its last Evolution-powered Sportster, ending a marvelous and successful 36-year-long run.
MotorBiscuit

3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000

The most fuel-efficient luxury SUVs over $40,000 are the 2022 Lexus NX PHEV, the 2022 Lincoln Corsair, and the 2022 Lexus UX Hybrid. The post 3 Fuel-Efficient Luxury SUVs Over $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires

The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

