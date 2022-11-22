Angelina Jolie Reacts to Brad Pitt Dating Paul Wesley’s Ex-wife? Eternals Star Reportedly Too Busy to Bother

Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Want To Be Richer Than Prince William, Kate Middleton? Duchess Of Sussex Reportedly Wants To Join Billionaire Club
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly consider money very important. They also reportedly wanted to be wealthier than Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a report. Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Competing With Prince William And Kate Middleton?. According to a new report from Heat magazine, Prince Harry and...
Reese Witherspoon Difficult to Work With? Jennifer Aniston’s Morning Show Co-star Allegedly Cruel to Crew
Reese Witherspoon is allegedly not friendly to the crew working with her on set. An anonymous source claimed she doesn't smile at the staff on set. Some netizens were wondering about the various speculations surrounding the Legally Bonde actress. Gossip account Deuxmoi shared several screenshots from various sources about Jennifer Aniston's Morning Show co-star.
The Top Non-MCU Marvel Characters That Could Appear In The Multiverse Saga
Don't call it a comeback for these potential multiverse MCU appearances...
Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Was Terrified To Make The Margot Robbie Movie; Realizes The Actor Was Perfect For Titular Role
There is no doubt that Margot Robbie has proven herself to be very versatile when it comes to shaping up for her roles. From Harley Quinn to Barbie, the actress gets transformed in a different light, matched with Greta Gerwig putting her own twist into the character and storyline. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as the director admits she was initially terrified of making Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie.
James Gunn Reveals Reason Why Kevin Bacon is Perfect for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
For years, his name is always mentioned by Star-Lord for his role in Footloose and finally, Kevin Bacon makes his very own MCU debut in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as himself. James Gunn reveals why the actor is perfect in the Marvel Special Presentation. Since Guardians of...
Duffer Brothers Changed Stranger Things Season 5 Ending To Favor Fan Feedbacks On Season 4
Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to be the show’s finale, as confirmed previously by the Duffer Brothers themselves. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the showrunners did post a teaser title of Season 5 Episode 1, ‘The Crawl’, which surfaced Eddie Munson’s possible comeback, and many more fan theories surrounding Season 5 wrapping it all up. However, recently, the Duffer Brothers admit changing their initial storyline of Stranger Things Season 5 to favor fans’ feedbacks on their previous Season 4.
Virgin River Season 5: Cast Hints at Characters' Future After Filming Wraps
The Virgin River Season 5 production has officially wrapped, and its stars are now teasing what's next for their characters. The show's cast has been posting on social media to bid their goodbyes to their Vancouver set after wrapping up Virgin River Season 5 filming. So, what's next for these small-town favorites?
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
Gwendoline Christie Gushes About Tim Burton Casting Her On Wednesday: “I’ve Wanted To Work With Him My Entire Life”
You may know Gwendoline Christie for her pivotal roles as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and as Lucifer in The Sandman, and recently, she has debuted as Principal Larissa Weems of Nevermore Academy in the Netflix show Wednesday. Amid her growing fame, the actress gushes about the time Tim Burton called her to be cast on Wednesday.
