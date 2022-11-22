Read full article on original website
This act has to be one of the most adorable and inventive ways to help people find their lost dogs, and we can't get enough of it. If there is one thing that will always tug at someone's heartstrings, it has to be a lost pet. These furry friends are part of your family; nothing can ever replace their unbridled joy when they see the people they love.
Nationwide Egg Shortage Impacting Local Grocers
Friday, Nov.11, a mother from Bainville went to Walmart in Williston looking for eggs for her holiday baking and there were none, not even the expensive, organic brands. Monday, Nov. 14, she drove to Sidney with the same result at the grocery store. There just were no eggs. This was...
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
Rodeo Road Project Scheduled For 2024
The Montana Department of Transportation has informed Roosevelt County commissioners that project is scheduled for 2024 to improve traffic near Wolf Point. The Rodeo Road safety project will include luminaries, signing and delineation. Specific work elements will features luminaries for destination lighting, eastbound oversized stop ahead signs, oversized stop signs, post-mounted flashers for stop signs and a new double-sided arrow. The project is for the intersection of Rodeo Road and Anaconda Street.
