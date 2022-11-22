Read full article on original website
Victim in fatal McAllen mobile home fire identified
Authorities identified the 58-year-old man who died following a Tuesday mobile home fire in McAllen. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation underway after man killed in McAllen mobile home fire. McAllen firefighters responded to the blaze at the mobile home off of McColl Road near Business 83, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief...
Pharr police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a Thursday auto-pedestrian crash that left a 54-year-old man dead, according to a news release from the department. Pharr police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:14 p.m. near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying on the...
Edinburg man arrested in connection with shooting that damaged police vehicle
A 40-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle with the Edinburg Police Department was shot at, according to a news release. Brett Thomas Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after an investigation revealed the police unit was struck by two bullets, the release stated.
Brownsville driving instructor reflects on impact of DWIs
As a driving instructor at Benavides Driving Schoo, Joel Juarez said he’s seen firsthand how getting a DWI. "To lose somebody to a DWI and not be able to hold them or see them, that's the impact that you can't bring back," Juarez said. Juarez's students, who range in...
Officials stress importance of having a smoke detector during Thanksgiving cooking
After two deadly fires in the Valley this week, firefighters are stressing the importance of smoke detectors. Edinburg Fire Marshal Omar Garza said knows how important they can be. “We've been to a number of fires where people have told us, 'you know, if it wasn't for that smoke detector,...
Valley veteran receives free home repairs
Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
McAllen restaurant hosting community Thanksgiving
Employees at Lone Star BBQ in McAllen were hard at work Thursday to prepare for a community Thanksgiving. The restaurant hosts the community thanksgiving every year and invite the public to come in and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or BBQ. "For us it's kind of to be thankful for...
Stores open at La Plaza Mall with Black Friday deals
Many people wait hours in lines for Black Friday. The doors at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen were set to open at 6 a.m., but people went inside around 5 a.m. For many, the goal is to get early Christmas presents. Right now, the popular item seems to be...
Tracking flight delays during surge in holiday travel
While so far there have been only one projected delay at Valley airports Thursday evening, flight delays and cancelations remain a major problem this holiday. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, there were 11,261 flight delays and 2,334 cancelations reported Thursday. The projected delayed Valley flight is from Harlingen...
Valley small businesses help last-minute grocery shoppers
Small businesses in the Valley saved the day Thursday for a lot of last-minute grocery shoppers. Beef and pork flew off the shelves faster than turkeys at Junior's in Pharr. Shoppers in Pharr were getting meats of all cuts. "On Thanksgiving, usually the Cowboys play," Junior's store manager Linda Hernandez...
McAllen ready for Regional Semifinal versus CC Veterans Memorial
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High School is in the UIL Regional Semifinal round for the first time since 2000. Bulldogs are hosting one of two semifinal games. They'll face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in McAllen. Click on the video above for more.
Native American tribe protesting Port of Brownsville LNG site
Plans to build a liquid natural gas facility at the Port of Brownsville are being challenged by a Native American tribe. After years of anticipation and challenges to NextDecade LNG facility, construction on the site began this month. Aerial views show a lot of vegetation in the area is already...
Low prices reeling in Valley shoppers
Some kids these days probably do not realize that some people used to spend Thanksgiving Day waiting in long lines outside big stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Times have definitely changed. People will spend money during Black Friday, but they are just going to do it differently. Inflation...
Valley native keeps hockey alive
Football is a well-known sport in the Valley, but a lesser known sport is trying to expand. A Valley man is heading to Canada next year to accept an award for roller hockey. Nathaniel Mata says receiving the Herbert Carnegie Trailblazer Award for brining inline roller hockey to the Valley is something he always dreamed of.
