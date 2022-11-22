MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen football team beat rival McAllen Memorial 27-14 in the final week of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. The Bulldogs followed up their win against the Mustangs with victories against Harlingen South and San Antonio Southside in the first two rounds of the playoffs. “The kids have […]

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO