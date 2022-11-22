Read full article on original website
Men's Basketball Visits No. 4 Texas Saturday
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (4-2) visits the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (4-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Gregory Gym. 1) If you are having problems viewing this page, please download the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader and install the newest version of the Acrobat plug-in for your browser. This is a free download.
PSJA North Football Advances to Regional Final
PSJA North Football Advances to Regional Final
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five Valley teams reached the third round but only one, PSJA North, will get to play for a regional title. The Raiders defeated Brownsville Veterans 35-15 in a 5A Division I regional semifinal at Sams Memorial Stadium. PSJA North led 15-7 at halftime. The Raiders...
McAllen Football Hits Stride in Playoffs
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen football team beat rival McAllen Memorial 27-14 in the final week of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. The Bulldogs followed up their win against the Mustangs with victories against Harlingen South and San Antonio Southside in the first two rounds of the playoffs. “The kids have […]
Athlete of the Week: Bryan Chavez
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Valley Central) – Bryan Chavez’s historic nine touchdown performance in the second round earned him Athlete of the Week honors. The senior running back scored 63 of the 74 points in Brownsville Vets’ 74-59 win against Victoria West. Chavez had no idea the type of performance he was in for. “It was at […]
Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Valley native keeps hockey alive
Football is a well-known sport in the Valley, but a lesser known sport is trying to expand. A Valley man is heading to Canada next year to accept an award for roller hockey. Nathaniel Mata says receiving the Herbert Carnegie Trailblazer Award for brining inline roller hockey to the Valley is something he always dreamed of.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Valdez discusses the big projects underway in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – Steve Valdez, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco, has given the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service an update on the big projects happening in his city. In the video interview, Valdez focuses on the eagerly-anticipated Mid Valley International Industrial Park, which will...
Physical Therapist Assistant Grad Makes Program History
McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program graduate Eileen Martinez has become the first student to obtain a perfect score on the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE). Since graduating in May 2022, Martinez said she has become employed at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in an...
15 Free Things to Do in McAllen, TX
McAllen, Texas, is the biggest city in Hidalgo County and can be found in the southernmost portion of the Rio Grande Valley. While it is known today for its warm weather and tropical breeze, McAllen was considered the oil, agriculture, and tourism center in the 1970s. From being a farming-focused...
Man arrested after shots fired in Edinburg; PD unit hit twice
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man walking around with a rifle shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving was arrested after bullets hit an Edinburg police unit, officials say. Brett Thomas Martinez, 40, of Edinburg, was arrested and police recovered a rifle, after officers used an aircraft drone to spot him in the area, authorities said. Martinez […]
Three-car accident leaves truck on edge of expressway
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left a pickup truck nearly hanging off the expressway in Brownsville. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the accident happened at about 7:25 p.m. near northbound Expressway 77/83 over Boca Chica Boulevard. Sandoval confirmed there were no injuries. […]
McAllen Holiday Parade organizers announce Christmas in the Park entertainment
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Organizers of the McAllen Holiday Parade announced the entertainment for the ‘Christmas in the Park’ celebration. The event, set for Dec. 2-3, includes performances by Texas Storm Band, Inevitable, Lucky Joe, and Solido from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Dec. 3, performances include Gatos Locos, Revista Expresion, Texas Storm Band, […]
Native American tribe protesting Port of Brownsville LNG site
Plans to build a liquid natural gas facility at the Port of Brownsville are being challenged by a Native American tribe. After years of anticipation and challenges to NextDecade LNG facility, construction on the site began this month. Aerial views show a lot of vegetation in the area is already...
Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
McAllen restaurant hosting community Thanksgiving
Employees at Lone Star BBQ in McAllen were hard at work Thursday to prepare for a community Thanksgiving. The restaurant hosts the community thanksgiving every year and invite the public to come in and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or BBQ. "For us it's kind of to be thankful for...
Valley small businesses help last-minute grocery shoppers
Small businesses in the Valley saved the day Thursday for a lot of last-minute grocery shoppers. Beef and pork flew off the shelves faster than turkeys at Junior's in Pharr. Shoppers in Pharr were getting meats of all cuts. "On Thanksgiving, usually the Cowboys play," Junior's store manager Linda Hernandez...
Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
Two death investigations underway in Brownsville
Two deaths investigations are underway in Brownsville. Police say both men were found outside in the cold Monday morning. Authorities found the first body around 7 a.m. The man was identified as 46-year-old Enrique Juarez. Someone spotted his body on the ground near the Chick-Fil-A on Boca Chica and called...
UPDATE: Police identify body found on Boca Chica sidewalk in Brownsville
UPDATE: This story has been updated with the name of the deceased BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police identified a man who was found dead Monday on a sidewalk near the Four Corners area of Brownsville. The man was identified as Enrique Juarez, 45, who lived with his father and did not return home after leaving […]
