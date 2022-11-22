ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts rule out no players on final injury report

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t rule out any players on the final injury report Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Though this doesn’t mean the Colts aren’t out of the woods when it comes to injuries this week, it does offer a bit of encouragement that they will have close to a full roster of health.
