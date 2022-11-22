ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news – live: Right-wingers slam Trump for hosting white supremacist Fuentes, as Musk supports DeSantis

Donald Trump is once again being accused of antisemitism, this time for hosting a Holocaust denier for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, alongside disgraced rapper and antisemite Kanye West.Following the controversy, the former president, however, denied knowing that Mr West’s 2024 campaign adviser Nick Fuentes was an outspoken antisemite.Meanwhile, the rapper Ye has continued to spread his version of the dinner, claiming that Donald Trump shouted at him in response to a proposal that the former president join Mr West as running mate. At the same time, he said his host was “impressed” by Mr Fuentes’s ideas.Meanwhile, Mr Trump is facing...
The Hill

US, allies struggle to support protesters in make-or-break moment for Iran

The U.S., its allies and individuals across the globe are struggling to support protesters in Iran in what observers say is a make-or-break moment that could tip the scales for regime change in Tehran. President Biden said in early November that “we’re gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty...

