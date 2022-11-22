Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Legislative Dinner Was Held
Lenawee County, MI – During the recent Lenawee County Legislative Dinner, a 2022 Legislative Update was given to the community, led by Administrator Kim Murphy. Administrator Murphy spoke to WLEN News about the biggest projects of the year, stating the opening of the Historic County building was one of the largest. Here is the full clip with Administrator Murphy…
13abc.com
Thanksgiving at Cherry St Mission
Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is a favorite for those looking for the perfect tree. This is Home: Nov. 25, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is Home for...
Food truck owner feeding fellow Toledoans for free on Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — This Thanksgiving, a Toledo chef is making the day of nearly 1,500 people... literally. Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels, is cooking for those in need of a holiday dinner. "As long as everybody is happy, I'm happy," Henry said. Henry and around 25...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Resident Ida Thacker Turns 100
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Ida Thacker was born in Marion, grew up in Fostoria and lived in several cities around Ohio before settling in Maumee with her husband and children, where she has lived for more than 70 years. On November 10, she was able to celebrate her 100th birthday in Maumee, too.
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
kisswtlz.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
13abc.com
Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
rossford.com
RHS National Honor Society inducts new members
The Rossford National Honor Society held its induction ceremony on November 15, in the school auditorium, to welcome 26 new members. The four pillars of the National Honor Society organization are Scholarship, Leadership, Character and Service. Members are expected to be well-rounded in all four areas. The 2022 new inductees...
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
wlen.com
Adrian Resident Rudy Flores Recognized as a “Michigan Hero”
Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores, from Adrian, was recently recognized as a “Michigan Hero” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Flores is a human rights advocate for migrant workers and their families. He uses his insight on working conditions to advocate for families and connect them to resources. Rudy’s work and empathy has helped migrant workers feel loved, cared for, and appreciated.
13abc.com
Volunteers construct ramp for 77-year-old after she was ripped off by a bogus contractor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rosemary Wyatt says this Thanksgiving is already one to remember. “I was laying in the bed thinking for Thanksgiving, and I said, ‘Lord, I’ve got too many things to be thankful for,’ and I really thank Him for the volunteers and the sacrifices that they made,” said Wyatt.
WTOL-TV
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings
Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
wktn.com
Two Hardin County Residents Arrested on Warrants from Union County
An Ada woman and a Kenton man were arrested this week on warrants in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Daily Media Release, a deputy met with a Hardin County deputy to take custody of 33 year old Christin J. Mowery on an outstanding arrest warrant.
