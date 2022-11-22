ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Legislative Dinner Was Held

Lenawee County, MI – During the recent Lenawee County Legislative Dinner, a 2022 Legislative Update was given to the community, led by Administrator Kim Murphy. Administrator Murphy spoke to WLEN News about the biggest projects of the year, stating the opening of the Historic County building was one of the largest. Here is the full clip with Administrator Murphy…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Thanksgiving at Cherry St Mission

Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is a favorite for those looking for the perfect tree. This is Home: Nov. 25, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is Home for...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Resident Ida Thacker Turns 100

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Ida Thacker was born in Marion, grew up in Fostoria and lived in several cities around Ohio before settling in Maumee with her husband and children, where she has lived for more than 70 years. On November 10, she was able to celebrate her 100th birthday in Maumee, too.
MAUMEE, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17

Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
TOLEDO, OH
rossford.com

RHS National Honor Society inducts new members

The Rossford National Honor Society held its induction ceremony on November 15, in the school auditorium, to welcome 26 new members. The four pillars of the National Honor Society organization are Scholarship, Leadership, Character and Service. Members are expected to be well-rounded in all four areas. The 2022 new inductees...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Resident Rudy Flores Recognized as a “Michigan Hero”

Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores, from Adrian, was recently recognized as a “Michigan Hero” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Flores is a human rights advocate for migrant workers and their families. He uses his insight on working conditions to advocate for families and connect them to resources. Rudy’s work and empathy has helped migrant workers feel loved, cared for, and appreciated.
ADRIAN, MI
Tracy Stengel

Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings

Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
TECUMSEH, MI

