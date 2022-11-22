Read full article on original website
Down To The Wire
NAMPA, Idaho - Azusa Pacific opened play at the Northwest Nazarene tournament with a thrilling victory that came down to the final second to secure the win. With one minute left in the game, George Reidy knocked down a game-winning three-pointer to help the Cougars secure a 65-64 victory over Northwest Nazarene. Bryce Sloan led the Cougars in points with 14, and Hayden Gray and Reidy joined Sloan in double digit points. This is Azusa Pacific's fourth victory over the Nighthawks and the Cougars lead the series 2-1 on Northwest Nazarene's home court.
CIF Division 7 championship preview
Golden Valley football (9-4) is on a tear in the CIF Division 7 bracket. The Grizzlies’ fantastic play has landed them in the CIF championship game for a shot at the program’s first title. The defense has handled balanced offenses with strong run games throughout the playoff run....
Bellflower, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bellflower, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Walnut High School football team will have a game with Bellflower High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
Watch: St. John Bosco ends Mater Dei's reign with CIFSS championship victory at Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. – Reigning section, state, and national champion Mater Dei hadn't lost a football game since 2019 heading into Friday. St. John Bosco denied the Monarchs of their 30th straight win with a 24-22 victory to win the CIFSS Division 1 championship, which was played at the Rose Bowl. The ...
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
Cypress football team out to capture program’s second CIF championship Friday night
Cypress players (from left) Trevor Monteleone, Matthew Morrell and Aidan Houston were at the Rose Bowl Monday for the CIF press conference. (Photos courtesy Cypress athletics). Cypress High School’s football team has made it to the CIF finals for the third time in school history. The third-seeded Centurions, coached...
USC football recruits on display in Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco title game
Lincoln Riley and his USC football staff will be keeping a close eye on the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco high school football showdown on Friday night. The two CIF Southern Section powerhouses will be playing for the Division 1 Section championship - and the winner will likely go on to finish ...
Ticket Link For Lakewood Football CIFSS Championship
Here’s a ticket link for Lakewood’s CIF-SS Division 8 championship football game at home against Northwood on Saturday. Click here to get tickets. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club
DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes
A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia
Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
Family to host memorial for son who died in collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Thomas family announced a memorial ceremony on Friday evening for their son Spencer Gerry Thomas, who was one of four men who died in a vehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road in late August. “In Spencer’s honor and in an effort to raise awareness as to the tragic...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
‘It’s not a game:’ Resident struck, injured during Anaheim street takeover
One person was seriously injured when he was struck by a driver fleeing a wild street takeover in Anaheim late Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Rio Vista Street and East South Street. Video showed a red Ford Mustang doing doughnuts in the intersection before Anaheim Police Department officers […]
Fire rips through Anaheim recycling plant
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Cleanup efforts were underway Friday morning after a four-alarm fire ripped through a recycling plant overnight in Anaheim. The fire erupted at a paper recycling plant in the 500 block of South Rose Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, an official with the Anaheim Fire Department said. Firefighters...
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Bomb squads in southern California recover torpedo from ocean
LOS ANGELES — Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange County in California worked together with the United States Navy to recover a torpedo on Monday. According to the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau got a call on Monday about a “suspicious device” that was seen floating in the water. The call was placed by a boater off the coast of Dana Point.
