ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
apu.edu

Down To The Wire

NAMPA, Idaho - Azusa Pacific opened play at the Northwest Nazarene tournament with a thrilling victory that came down to the final second to secure the win. With one minute left in the game, George Reidy knocked down a game-winning three-pointer to help the Cougars secure a 65-64 victory over Northwest Nazarene. Bryce Sloan led the Cougars in points with 14, and Hayden Gray and Reidy joined Sloan in double digit points. This is Azusa Pacific's fourth victory over the Nighthawks and the Cougars lead the series 2-1 on Northwest Nazarene's home court.
AZUSA, CA
signalscv.com

CIF Division 7 championship preview

Golden Valley football (9-4) is on a tear in the CIF Division 7 bracket. The Grizzlies’ fantastic play has landed them in the CIF championship game for a shot at the program’s first title. The defense has handled balanced offenses with strong run games throughout the playoff run....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
High School Football PRO

Bellflower, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Walnut High School football team will have a game with Bellflower High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELLFLOWER, CA
The 562

Ticket Link For Lakewood Football CIFSS Championship

Here’s a ticket link for Lakewood’s CIF-SS Division 8 championship football game at home against Northwood on Saturday. Click here to get tickets. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
INGLEWOOD, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Police investigating homicide near Rio Hondo Golf Club

DOWNEY — A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday. On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries," the Downey Police Department reported.
DOWNEY, CA
HeySoCal

Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes

A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
AZUSA, CA
KTLA

Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia

Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
ARCADIA, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Fire rips through Anaheim recycling plant

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Cleanup efforts were underway Friday morning after a four-alarm fire ripped through a recycling plant overnight in Anaheim. The fire erupted at a paper recycling plant in the 500 block of South Rose Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, an official with the Anaheim Fire Department said. Firefighters...
ANAHEIM, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bomb squads in southern California recover torpedo from ocean

LOS ANGELES — Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange County in California worked together with the United States Navy to recover a torpedo on Monday. According to the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau got a call on Monday about a “suspicious device” that was seen floating in the water. The call was placed by a boater off the coast of Dana Point.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy