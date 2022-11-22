ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Enjoy Breakfast and Lunch year round in Downtown Wildwood! Key West Cafe is open and serving up all of your favorites!
CAPE MAY, NJ
POURING THE FOOTERS!

Why yes, yes it can when footers are being poured for the new Raw Bar at Harpoons on the Bay!. Follow along with us! Hat-tip to the guys who keep this operation moving… and flowing in all the right places!. We value each and every one of our guests...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Tickets | One Christmas Carol | Cape May Stage

After doing some power shopping this weekend, make plans to spend a spirited evening or afternoon with Cape May Stage and take advantage of our special $30 tickets to see “One Christmas Carol” on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. This one-man tour-de-force show creates an intimate theatrical experience that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the holiday season.
CAPE MAY, NJ
We’d like to take the time to reflect and thank all of you who have supported us, whether from the beginning or for your first visit this year! Happy Thanksgiving from the Jessie Creek Winery family to you and yours. Enjoy the time with your family and friends – we’ll be back at it this weekend! #capemaywinecountry #njwine #newjerseywine #CheersNJWine #thanksgiving2022.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Is that Christmas lurking around the corner already? 😳. We’ve got some great gift ideas for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday that will make shopping a bit simpler this year (with a side of local music, art and wine). It’s a truly enjoyable shopping experience, if we do say so ourselves. 😉
CAPE MAY, NJ
Check out this review of J. Max Baker’s performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -“How one man and three chairs make for a better Christmas Carol than most big budget productions” By Eric Kahn, Stage Buddy https://stagebuddy.com/theater/theater-review/one-christmas-carol. You can experience this magical...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Our annual gift card special begins Friday. Gift cards can be purchased online and in house . #christmasspecial #giftideas #giftcards #foodie #capemayrestaurants #capemay
CAPE MAY, NJ
Beach Radio

The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore

There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ beachfront property sale price sets shore record

The price of two beachfront properties in Avalon has set a local record on Seven Mile Island. Phillyvoicecom reports that the two adjacent lots sold in October at 163 68th St. and 165 68th St. had a combined sale price of $21 million, the highest price ever paid in Avalon or Stone Harbor for what will soon be one home.
AVALON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

