Virtual Whale and Dolphin Watch live aboard the 125 foot High Speed Atlantis with forty Bottlenose dolphins and a 35 foot Humpba…

Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Happy Thanksgiving again to you ALL! The action with Blackfish wasn't very good but it was a beautiful day on the reef! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing.
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us on the SEA STAR III ! Headed out for our holiday special trip 6am – Noon. Gorgeous sunrise!!!
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us on the SEA STAR III ! Headed out for our holiday special trip 6am – Noon. Gorgeous sunrise!!! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing.
10 Things We're Thankful for at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry #1: Our Employees: Without them, there's no us. We have the most amazi…
10 Things We're Thankful for at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. #1: Our Employees: Without them, there's no us. We have the most amazing employees on and off the boats!. #2: Passengers: Without you, there's no us. We're thankful for the memories you've made with us on Delaware Bay.
Happy Thanksgiving from Stalker Fishing Charters. This is just a little taste of what’s to come! 😉 Still a dates left for …
Happy Thanksgiving from Stalker Fishing Charters. This is just a little taste of what's to come! 😉. Still a dates left for this striper season. Come out and catch some of these big boys!!.
We'd like to take the time to reflect and thank all of you who have supported us, whether from the beginning or for your first v…
We’d like to take the time to reflect and thank all of you who have supported us, whether from the beginning or for your first visit this year! Happy Thanksgiving from the Jessie Creek Winery family to you and yours. Enjoy the time with your family and friends – we’ll be back at it this weekend! #capemaywinecountry #njwine #newjerseywine #CheersNJWine #thanksgiving2022.
Is that Christmas lurking around the corner already? 😳 (Wait!! Still eating turkey…!) 🦃🍂 We've got some great gift ideas fo…
Is that Christmas lurking around the corner already? 😳. We’ve got some great gift ideas for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday that will make shopping a bit simpler this year (with a side of local music, art and wine). It’s a truly enjoyable shopping experience, if we do say so ourselves. 😉
Enjoy Breakfast and Lunch year round in Downtown Wildwood! Key West Cafe is open and serving up all of your favorites!
Enjoy Breakfast and Lunch year round in Downtown Wildwood! Key West Cafe is open and serving up all of your favorites!.
A Special Deal to Kick Off Your Holiday Season Start your holiday season with a special Black Friday offer from Cape May Stage. …
A Special Deal to Kick Off Your Holiday Season Start your holiday season with a special Black Friday offer from Cape May Stage. Get a 20% bonus on all gift cards of $100 or more. Offer expire on Sunday, November 27th, so don't delay!. For every $100 in gift certificates that you purchase, we will give you an...
When It’s Finished, The Great American Rail Trail Will Be The Longest Bike Trail In The USA
“When the Great American Rail-Trail is complete, it will offer the chance to cycle most of the way across the nation. Visitors will be able to explore some of the most stunning landscapes of the American outdoors away from the danger, noise, and hustle of the roads.” – Globe Trotter Travels.
Tickets | One Christmas Carol | Cape May Stage
After doing some power shopping this weekend, make plans to spend a spirited evening or afternoon with Cape May Stage and take advantage of our special $30 tickets to see “One Christmas Carol” on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. This one-man tour-de-force show creates an intimate theatrical experience that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the holiday season.
Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A fight that started at The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City ended in the valet area with three people being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. Three people were stabbed/cut during an altercation at Harrah’s Resort on November 24, 2022. Following an investigation, four men were charged with the crime, however they remain at large. Officers were dispatched to Harrah’s Resort and Casino at 1:31 AM for a report of a fight at The Pool. Upon arrival, officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of Harrah’s and discovered that three The post Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Check out this review of J. Max Baker's performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -"How one man and three ch…
Check out this review of J. Max Baker's performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -"How one man and three chairs make for a better Christmas Carol than most big budget productions" By Eric Kahn, Stage Buddy https://stagebuddy.com/theater/theater-review/one-christmas-carol. You can experience this magical...
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
Our Holiday Wine Trail starts Friday, November 25th and continues through the weekend until Sunday, November 27th. There is an abundance of events at participating New Jersey wineries! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about how you are kicking of the season with New Jersey wines, so make sure to tag @newjerseywine as you celebrate! 🍇
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field
Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and “One Christmas Car…
Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and "One Christmas Carol" playing Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. As a bonus tickets are only $30 each all weekend. Click link below or use code Gobble for discount. Photo Credit: Aleksey Photography. Sponsored by Fins Bar & Grille and Peter Shields Inn.
Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. “Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver’s side door open,” the Middle Township Police Department reported. “The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and The post Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
