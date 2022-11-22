About 30 years ago, I met a kid named Stan while working at the Bogle Bros fudge shop. Now, still friends…. Stan is the contra…

After doing some power shopping this weekend, make plans to spend a spirited evening or afternoon with Cape May Stage and take advantage of our special $30 tickets to see “One Christmas Carol” on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. This one-man tour-de-force show creates an intimate theatrical experience that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the holiday season.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO