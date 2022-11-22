ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

KeyCorp (KEY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

KeyCorp (KEY) closed the most recent trading day at $19.03, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $90.91, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the investment...
NASDAQ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $537.62, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
NASDAQ

Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real...
NASDAQ

Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...
NASDAQ

United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $44.42, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ

Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 8.41%...
NASDAQ

CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX) closed at $32.02, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 11.32%...
NASDAQ

Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $18.63, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil...
NASDAQ

P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) closed at $29.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $41.20, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the online...
NASDAQ

Carnival (CCL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.73, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise...
NASDAQ

TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $81.40, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the chip company had...
NASDAQ

Is This Stock-Split Stock a Buy For 2023?

Over the past 10 months, several high-profile stock splits helped animate an already lively stock market. One of them was that of the medical device expert DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), which completed a 4-for-1 stock split in June. Of course, stock splits don't fundamentally change the prospects of the company, and...
NASDAQ

Alcoa (AA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA) closed at $47.89, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products...
NASDAQ

Bank OZK (OZK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bank OZK (OZK) closed at $47.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the bank...
NASDAQ

Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
NASDAQ

UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $12.42, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise...
NASDAQ

American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.50, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy